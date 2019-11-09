Rights Group Indicts Saudi Arabia, Says Social Reforms Deepening Repression, Abusive Practices

Human Rights Watch, a global rights group has said in a report that important social reforms enacted under Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, have been accompanied by deepening repression and abusive practices meant to silence dissidents and critics.

The 62-page report, The High Cost of Change’: Repression Under Saudi Crown Prince Tarnishes Reforms, documents ongoing arbitrary and abusive practices by Saudi authorities targeting dissidents and activists since mid-2017 and total lack of accountability for those responsible for abuses.

Human Rights Watch said it found that despite landmark reforms for Saudi women and youth, ongoing abuses demonstrate that the rule of law in Saudi Arabia remains weak and can be undermined at will by the country’s political leadership.

Deputy Middle East Director at Human Rights Watch, Michael Page, said“Mohammed bin Salman has created an entertainment sector and allowed women to travel and drive, but Saudi authorities have also locked away many of the country’s leading reformist thinkers and activists on his watch, some of whom called for these very changes”, adding,“a truly reforming Saudi Arabia would not subject its leading activists to harassment, detention, and mistreatment.”