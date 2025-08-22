Reviving the Ancestral Drum: A Call to Preserve Igbo Heritage

In the heart of Lagos, beneath the golden sun of August 20, 2025, the city stood still—not in the usual hustle of commerce, but in reverence. The Lagos State Government had declared a public holiday to commemorate Isese Day, a celebration of the Yoruba traditional religion and culture. This day was not merely a pause in the calendar but a profound acknowledgment of the richness of Yoruba heritage and the importance of preserving it for future generations.

The announcement was met with jubilation across the southwestern states of Nigeria, including Oyo and Ogun, where similar declarations were made. The significance of this gesture was not lost on the people. It was a recognition that culture is not a relic of the past but a living, breathing entity that shapes the present and guides the future. As Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo stated, the day was an opportunity for citizens to “connect with their roots, celebrate our traditions, and strengthen unity” .

This bold step by the Yoruba people serves as a clarion call to other ethnic groups, particularly the Igbo, to reflect on their own cultural heritage. The Igbo, with their rich traditions, languages, and customs, stand at a crossroads. The encroachment of globalization, urbanization, and the pervasive influence of Western culture have led to a gradual erosion of Igbo identity. The once-vibrant festivals, the deep-rooted oral traditions, and the communal rituals are fading into obscurity.

However, the Yoruba have shown that it is possible to reclaim and rejuvenate cultural practices. By declaring Isese Day a public holiday, they have not only honored their ancestors but have also laid down a marker for cultural preservation. It is a statement that culture is not to be discarded in the name of modernization but to be celebrated and integrated into contemporary life.

For the Igbo, this is a moment of introspection. The New Yam Festival, known as Iri Ji, once a grand celebration of the harvest, is now observed with varying degrees of enthusiasm across Igbo communities. The language, once spoken with pride, is now slipping away from the younger generation. The rich tapestry of Igbo folklore, music, and dance is at risk of being lost.

But all is not lost. The Igbo have always been resilient. They have faced adversity and emerged stronger. Now, they must turn inward and look to their traditions not as burdens but as sources of strength. The revival of the New Yam Festival, the promotion of the Igbo language in schools, and the documentation of oral histories are steps in the right direction.

Furthermore, the digital age offers unprecedented opportunities for cultural preservation. Through online platforms, the Igbo can share their stories, music, and traditions with the world. Virtual museums can house artifacts and narratives that educate and inspire. Social media can be a tool for cultural advocacy, reaching a global audience and garnering support for preservation efforts.

In conclusion, the Yoruba have set an example that the Igbo must heed. Culture is not a static entity but a dynamic force that evolves while retaining its essence. By embracing their heritage, the Igbo can ensure that their traditions continue to thrive, not just as memories of the past but as living practices that enrich the present and future. The drum of the ancestors still beats; it is up to the Igbo to listen and dance to its rhythm once more.