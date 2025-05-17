Retired General Warns of Foreign Influence and Sabotage in Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

Retired Brigadier General Idris Bello has raised serious concerns about foreign interference and internal sabotage in Nigeria’s battle against terrorism.

His warning comes after a fresh wave of deadly attacks by Boko Haram, ISWAP and violent bandit groups, which have claimed hundreds of lives in recent weeks.

General Bello highlighted the urgent need to improve Nigeria’s intelligence and counterterrorism strategies.

He referred to information shared by top security officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, revealing that some arrested insurgents were found carrying large amounts of U.S. dollars.

Bello believes this is evidence of foreign financial support for terrorist groups, helping to fuel the violence and instability, especially in the northern parts of the country.

These revelations have added pressure on the government to take stronger action. Experts and civil society groups are calling for a nationwide effort to secure Nigeria’s forests, which are believed to be used by criminals for movement and operations.

According to report, over 400 people were killed between April and May 2025 in attacks across Zamfara, Plateau, Sokoto, Borno, and Benue states.

General Bello also expressed concerns about the role of some non governmental organizations NGOs suggesting that a few may be involved in activities that threaten national security. He recommended creating a permanent federal committee to monitor and regulate NGOs in the country.

Quoting General Bello: “As confirmed by General Christopher Musa, some insurgents arrested were found with U.S. dollars. It is suspected that certain NGOs are playing a role in this sabotage.”

His comments reflect growing fears among security experts that Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts must be updated to deal with both internal weaknesses and possible foreign involvement.