Borno Government Bans Tree Felling, Declares Monthly Sanitation Day

In a major step to protect the environment and improve public health, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has signed two executive orders.

The first order bans the indiscriminate cutting of trees, while the second makes a monthly sanitation day mandatory across the state.

Speaking at a brief ceremony on Friday at the Government House, Governor Zulum said the new measures were introduced in response to serious environmental issues, especially the widespread cutting down of trees.

“Based on the powers given to me by the Constitution and relevant Borno State laws, I officially ban the cutting of trees in the state,” the governor said.

He added that anyone caught cutting trees illegally will face a fine of N250,000 or up to three years in prison for a first offence. Repeat offenders will face up to five years in prison, a fine of N500,000, or both.

The second executive order gives more power to the Sanitation Court and makes it mandatory for residents to take part in a state-wide clean-up on the first Saturday of every month.

This move, according to the governor, is aimed at improving public health, reducing disease, and creating a cleaner environment.

“From now on, the first Saturday of each month will be Sanitation Day in Borno,” Zulum declared.

People who fail to participate could be fined N100,000 or face up to two years in prison for a first offence. Repeat offenders could be jailed for up to five years.

The governor also mentioned that he will soon sign another executive order to enforce stricter rules against illegal scrap metal scavenging. He instructed the Borno State Police Command and other agencies to ensure these new laws are followed.