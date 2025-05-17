Investigation Demanded as Military and Community Group Disagree Over Cause of Anambra Explosion That Killed Three

Residents of the Mbosi community, Ihiala Local Council, Anambra State, are in mourning following a horrific explosion that reportedly killed three innocent children and left one person hospitalized.

Allegations have emerged claiming that a cannon from a military helicopter was responsible for this tragedy.

However, the Nigerian Air Force has denied these accusations, asserting that no military operations occurred in the area.

The State Chairman of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Onuoha Eberechukwu, had in a chat with newsmen condemned the act as a barbaric assault on unarmed civilians.

He emphasized that the loss of the children represents a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and a disturbing escalation of violence against the community.

“We stand united in our demand for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation by a judicial panel of inquiry into this incident. The silence from relevant authorities, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo and lawmakers representing the area, is both alarming and unacceptable.

“Our children’s blood cannot be washed away with silence; we demand justice, accountability, and action to ensure that this kind of tragedy never occurs again,” Comrade Onuoha stated.

When contacted, the President General of the community, Azuka Innocent Okolie, distanced the military from the incident, attributing the explosion to the activities of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He urged the residents to remain vigilant.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma noted that the conflicting narrative only underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation that will clarify the facts and provide closure to the grieving families.

He emphasized the need for the Anambra State government not to repeat what he called the mistakes of the past, such as the failure to investigate the Ezu River case, where bodies were found floating without accountability or justice.

“The Anambra State government must establish a judicial panel of inquiry to unravel the truth and ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

“As the community faces this tragedy, we implore the government to prioritize the safety and protection of its people over political ambitions as it heads towards the 2027 gubernatorial election. The welfare of the citizens should remain paramount, and governance should not be overshadowed by electoral considerations,” Nwanguma said.