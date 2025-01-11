Retelling the Story of a Real Soldier on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

As the nation celebrates and remembers its fallen heroes who put their lives on the line to protect civilians, sacrifice their time away from home and families for our security, I feel it’s essential to reflect on the real identity of a soldier that is increasingly being misplaced. This reflection is necessary so that not only the deaths of soldiers are remembered, but the living are also appreciated as heroes, wherever they may be, with fanfare.

The first question to ask is, does a real soldier expect to smile? I believe the confusion surrounding whether a soldier should always appear ‘tough,’ hard, strict, bullish, and unfriendly has not helped many understand the greater calling of sacrifice and defense of civilians professionally, which has not inspired unconditional admiration.

Although I am not a professional in security studies, I have seen attempts by the military to win the minds and love of communities through outreach programs and many other initiatives, which is valued as a crucial step for promoting trust, friendship, and cooperation. For this, I believe that for the real identity of a soldier to be redeemed, there is a need for greater understanding that a soldier must be able to differentiate between the enemy to molest and vulnerable civilians. This calls for emotional intelligence among military men.

The confusion surrounding whether they may not need to smile publicly or be tolerant with positive emotions has caused a lot of harm. Lack of emotional intelligence has made many soldiers in recent years more vulnerable than civilians, being seen tragically falling victims of trigger-happy incidents over petty matters or attacking their colleagues out of deep anger, suspected cases of drug use, malice, or hate.

Another story that requires retelling about the real identity of a soldier as a hero, both living and dead, is the fact that a soldier is not superior to police officers or other paramilitary personnel like immigration, civil defense, or National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers in terms of dignity or pride. They should not be perceived as rivals or ‘enemies’ to embarrass at any slightest provocation. The twisted logic has led to recurrent mass casualties through attacks and counter-attacks or reprisals among security agents who should be partners in progress.

Perhaps the greatest concern for redeeming the real identity of a soldier is the need for greater understanding about the role of military officers. We have heard stories about how members of the public are being persuaded to join the military simply for vengeance, revenge against some perceived offenders, to break laws, oppress poor people in communities, control, and for lack of jobs. These motives indeed can contribute to the opposite functions of the soldier, who is expected to understand that their calling is mainly one of love, sacrifice, selflessness, and patriotism.

Although the unconditional love, admiration, and respect for a real soldier, who is naturally supposed to be earned, not forced, for their role that the soldier cannot do without them, live peacefully and orderly, seems to be diminishing, there is growing validation for them as having the right or justification to ‘check’ civilians by way of military coups, which is contributing to the misplaced identity of a real soldier. This perception of a soldier as an ‘idol’ or hero is conditional, being largely inspired by the low performance or falling bar of good governance, which is making the public share a short memory of their previous time in power as the most ‘glorious’ moment.

However, the observations I have mentioned above, which are eroding the real identity of a soldier who is naturally a hero, must be understood in the context that it doesn’t make them any different from politicians. Although politicians torment, instigate pains while smiling, soldiers do it with coercion and force; it means the same thing. The story of a real soldier needs retelling: they do not have constitutional power to govern, as the wave of military coups grows in Africa recently. This call is indeed persuaded by hunger, being flagged with the military flag.

Nigeria’s military has been implicated in various corruption scandals, with the country ranking 146 out of 180 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020. Corruption within the military is a significant issue, with reports of embezzlement of funds meant for arms procurement and the sale of military equipment to Boko Haram insurgents. A 2018 investigation also uncovered a massive corruption scandal involving the military’s procurement processes, with billions of naira embezzled or diverted through fraudulent contracts.

Research has shown that the perception of military rule as a “glorious” period in Nigeria’s history is misplaced, with military regimes characterized by human rights abuses, economic mismanagement, and widespread corruption. In fact, a 2020 study found that while corruption was prevalent in both military and civilian governments, the military government was not significantly less corrupt than the civilian government. This highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability within the military to address the pervasive corruption that undermines its effectiveness and legitimacy.

As Nigeria prepares to commemorate Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, 2025, it’s essential to acknowledge the sacrifices of military personnel, who are indeed greater heroes than civilians, both in death and in life. The country’s security challenges, exacerbated by economic difficulties, have led to widespread conflicts related to banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram resurgence, and IPOB menace in the southeast. These challenges have continuously exposed soldiers to risks and casualties in recent years, making their sacrifice to provide relative peace highly appreciated and praise-worthy.

Moreover, the protection provided by military officers has enabled civilians to achieve their goals, surpassing even the accomplishments of military governments. However, it’s crucial for political leaders to commit to good governance and economic prosperity to reduce the involvement of the military in politics and governance. This can be achieved by avoiding the doctrine of necessity, de facto rule, or twisted logic about the identity of a soldier. By doing so, Nigeria can promote a more stable and secure environment, honoring the sacrifices of its military heroes.