Meta Users Seek Exit After Content Policy Changes

The changes, introduced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have sparked criticism, with many accusing the company of promoting misinformation and polarizing content.

The removal of third-party fact-checkers and relaxed content rules are seen as major shifts in Meta’s operational approach.

These actions have reportedly been tied to the incoming U.S. administration’s influence.

Frustrated users are turning to search engines for detailed steps on permanently removing their presence from the platforms.

Meta’s account deletion process involves multiple steps for users to retrieve their data before removal.

Individuals can download archives containing photos, session details, and chat histories from Facebook or Instagram before proceeding with deletion.

On Threads, a linked Instagram account complicates standalone removal, requiring additional actions.

The rising dissatisfaction highlights concerns over data privacy, algorithmic influence, and platform accountability.

While Zuckerberg defends the moves as promoting free expression, the backlash suggests growing tension between the company’s vision and public sentiment.

For those taking action, Meta provides tools to download personal data and deactivate or delete accounts permanently.

However, the process includes delays and irreversible outcomes, urging users to proceed cautiously.