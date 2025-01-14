Reps Push for Mandatory Hepatitis Testing and Vaccination for Children Under Five

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to require hepatitis testing, vaccination, and treatment for children under the age of five.

This call was made to curb the spread of hepatitis and reduce related health risks.

The resolution was passed following a motion presented by Kwamoti Laori, a lawmaker from Adamawa State.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines hepatitis as liver inflammation, which can result from either viral infections or other non-infectious agents.

There are five types of hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, D, and E, each with varying methods of transmission and severity.

The motion’s sponsor highlighted the risks of viral hepatitis transmission from mother to child during delivery, through unsafe sexual contact, or sharing contaminated needles.

A WHO report reveals that over 354 million people globally live with hepatitis B or C, and Nigeria alone accounts for more than 20 million individuals affected by these viruses.

Despite an ongoing $3 billion immunization program, many people remain unaware of their infection status, contributing to the continued spread of the virus.

The House has directed the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, alongside relevant agencies, to increase public awareness about hepatitis testing, vaccination, and prevention.

Additionally, a committee on healthcare services has been tasked with investigating the rising hepatitis cases in the country.