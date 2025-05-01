Reps Member Mourns Former Governor, Paul Omu

Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Jonathan Ukodhiko, has expressed sadness over the demise of former military Governor of defunct Southeastern State, Maj-Gen. Paul Omu, who passed on at the age of 84.

In a statement on Thursday, the House of Representatives member eulogized the one-time Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies for his patriotic zeal and visionary acumen, describing him as “a soldier’s soldiers”.

According to the Federal legislator, “our leader, Gen. Omu, stout-hearted, was a paragon of Isoko intelligence, foresight, and industry. Incredibly persevering and brave, he was commissioned on July 25, 1963, and through hardwork rose to the pinnacle of the nation’s military profession.

“Displaying a highly commendable military ability and astuteness, the late Gen. Paul Omu diligently served Isoko, Delta State and our country with all his strength, intelligence and zeal and was a foremost elder-statesman who counsels were valued and useful.

“As a committed federalist and nationalist, he was Commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji (1985-1988), and Member of the Armed Force Ruling Council (AFRC).

“As a visionary, he was associated with footprints among which were the Margaret Ekpo International Airport and the University of Calabar, that were built and established during his time as a Military Governor of the Southeastern State”

“It was the late Gen. Omu who headed the AFRC’s subcommittee that gave the recommendations that saw to the establishment of the defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1993.

“The brilliant General was appointed as a member of the 2020 Delta State Vision Committee, and he was also a member of the 2014 National Conference at Abuja”.

“Being a patriot, the lot to ensure the unity and advancement of the Isoko ethnic nationality saw him becoming the President-General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU)”

Ukodhiko said: On behalf of the leaders and people of Isoko Federal Constituency, we mourn the demise of our highly esteemed father, leader and one of Nigeria’s finest military officers, Chief (Maj-Gen.) Paul Ufuoma Omu, (OFR), the Othuke of Isokoland.

“Our sincere condolences to and prayers of comfort for our mother, Sen. Stella Omu and the entire Omu family of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government, praying for peaceful repose of the late military officer,” Ukodhiko prayed.