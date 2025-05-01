Singer Portable Sentenced to Three Months in Prison Over Assault, Theft Charges

Controversial Nigerian street-hop artist Habeeb Olalomi Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo in Ogun State.

The ruling follows the singer’s arraignment in April 2023 before the Magistrates’ Court in Ifo on a three-count charge bordering on assault and the theft of musical instruments, as detailed in charge sheet No. MIF/192C/2023.

Although Portable was previously granted bail set at ₦300,000 with two sureties from his immediate family, his recent remand came after he failed to attend multiple court hearings, prompting the court to take a firmer stance during the most recent session held last Thursday.

During proceedings, Police Prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke informed the court that the alleged offence took place on November 18, 2022, around 11 a.m., in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

The singer’s sentencing adds to a series of controversies that have trailed his rise to fame. While he remains a household name in Nigeria’s street music scene, legal troubles continue to cast a shadow over his career.