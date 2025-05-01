Close Menu
    I Feel Like the Parent –19-Year-Old Streamer Peller Opens Up on Being His Family’s Breadwinner

    Shina Peller Clears the Air on Viral TikToker’s Connection to the Peller Family
    Nigerian online streamer and TikTok content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has opened up about the emotional toll of carrying the financial weight of his family at just 19 years old.

    In a heartfelt conversation with fellow TikToker Sandra Benede, the young entertainer revealed that despite having both parents and older siblings, he has become the primary provider for his household — a role he says has deeply affected him.

    “I’m not even 20 yet, but the kind of responsibilities I face… it’s not fair,” Peller lamented. “Sometimes I sleep in my car because I’m overwhelmed.”

    He further expressed that his mindset and ambitions have grown beyond his current environment, making it hard for him to connect with his family.

    “I don’t like seeing my family anymore. I just send them money to make sure they are okay. It feels like I’m the parent, even though I have an elder brother,” he said.

