Reps Got $5,000 as Sallah Gift, Not Bribe for Tinubu’s Rivers Plan –Betara

Fresh details have emerged regarding cash payments made to Nigerian lawmakers during President Bola Tinubu’s push for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In response to allegations of bribery, Mukhtar Aliyu Betara, Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has denied that the payments were intended to secure lawmakers’ support for the emergency rule.

Investigative journalist Jaafar Jaafar reported that Betara reached out to clarify that the $5,000 given to lawmakers was simply a “Sallah Gesture” and not a bribe. According to Betara, this was part of a long-standing tradition and unrelated to the political crisis in Rivers State.

“The chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Mukhtar Aliyu Betara, told me he only gave $5,000 to each member of his committee as a ‘Sallah Gesture,’ not as an inducement for supporting emergency rule in Rivers State. He maintains this tradition every year, like Santa Claus,” Jaafar posted on social media.

However, this explanation aligns with earlier reports which revealed that large sums of money were distributed at Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s guest house in Maitama, Abuja, allegedly to influence lawmakers in favor of the emergency rule.

Sources confirmed that at least 42 senators received $10,000 each at the guest house last Wednesday night, while another 45 senators were given $5,000 each on Tuesday, March 18.

Additionally, Labour Party senators Victor Umeh and Neda Imasuen played key roles in facilitating the payouts, despite their party’s opposition to the emergency rule.

This development follows reports that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike allegedly provided over $3 million to Akpabio to secure Senate approval for the emergency rule. Sources claim that Wike and Akpabio met to strategize after Tinubu directed them to lay the groundwork for the declaration.

Cash reportedly changed hands during an Iftar dinner attended by selected senators, with payments varying based on lawmakers’ seniority. However, some prominent senators, including former governors Seriake Dickson and Aminu Tambuwal, refused to participate.

Further controversy arose last Wednesday when the Senate postponed deliberations on the emergency rule until 3 p.m., allegedly to prevent a full house from voting. Insiders claim Akpabio delayed the session to weaken opposition voices against the motion.

“At least 72 senators need to sign, but fewer than 60 were present. The House of Representatives also requires 240 votes, but Speaker Tajudeen Abbas was not informed, leading to chaos in the House today,” a source revealed.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing political instability and security concerns, including recent oil pipeline vandalism.

However, the allegations of cash for support raise serious questions about the legitimacy of the move and the political maneuvering behind it.