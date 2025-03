In the early hours of today, a jailbreak occurred at the Federal Correctional Center in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State, resulting in the escape of 12 inmates.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have launched a manhunt to recapture the fugitives.

Security agencies have been placed on high alert, and residents in the area have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

More details will be provided as the situation develops.