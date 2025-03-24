Fame Without Fortune: Jide Kosoko Opens Up on Nollywood Struggles

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has revealed that despite his decades-long career in the movie industry, fame has not translated into immense wealth for him.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, the 71-year-old film star admitted that while he is comfortable, he does not consider himself rich by Nigerian standards.

“I have been in this [movie] industry for this long. I thank God that I can eat three square meals. But can I claim to be a rich man by Nigerian standards? No,” Kosoko said.

The legendary actor attributed this to the rampant issue of piracy, which he believes has significantly hindered the financial success of many in Nollywood. He called for stricter penalties to deter copyright violators.

“The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned. Somebody who has been pirating people’s works for years is a billionaire, so how much do you want to fine him?

“Fine him N500 million, and he will just bring it out of what he has sold. But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy,” he stated.

Jide Kosoko began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in the television production Makanjuola. Since then, he has featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies, both in English and Yoruba, cementing his legacy as one of Nigeria’s most respected actors.