Reps Demand Immediate Suspension of CBN’s ATM Charges Increase

The House of Representatives has demanded the immediate suspension of increase in ATM transaction charges and stoppage of free ATM withdrawals for customers from other banks imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Green Chambers said the apex bank prescription of an increase in ATM withdrawal charges and a discontinuation of the free ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks’ ATMs has imposed additional financial burdens on Nigerians.

The Lower Chamber pointed out that the banking sector has continued to record significant profits, and as such imposing further charges on consumers without corresponding improvements in service delivery or infrastructure is not justifiable.

The House opined that the imposition of additional ATM withdrawal charges would further limit the financial inclusion of Nigerians by discouraging low-income earners from accessing banking services, thereby contradicting the CBN’s financial inclusion agenda.

The decision of the House follows the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday, March 11 by Marcus Onobun.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said the CBN in its new circular had reviewed the ATM transaction fees stipulated under Section 10.7 of the CBN Guide to charges by banks, other financial and non-bank financial institutions.

He emphasized that the said Section 10.7 of this Guide was last reviewed in 2019, reducing ATM transaction fees from N65 to N35 per transaction.

Onobun said according to the new policy, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs would continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

He, however explained that a fee of N100 per N20,000 withdrawals would be applied to customers from other banks transacting from ATMs within the bank premises.

Onobun stressed that customers from other banks transacting from ATMs outside the premises of the bank — malls, market places, and other public places – would be charged N100 and an additional surcharge of N500.

The House in its resolutions urged the CBN “to immediately suspend the implementation of this policy, pending proper engagement with the relevant committees on banking, finance, and financial institutions”.

It expressed worries that Nigerians were already grappling with multiple economic hardships, including high inflation, increased fuel prices, electricity tariff hike, and numerous banking and service charges that significantly reduce disposable income and negatively impact the economic welfare of citizens.

The lawmakers maintained the role of government includes protecting citizens from exploitative financial practices that might lead to further economic distress.