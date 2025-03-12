Nigeria Just Declared War on Women, But This Time, the World is Watching

In Nigeria, the unspoken rule is clear. Men rule, women obey. Politics is a battlefield where women are expected to play nice, stay silent, and never challenge the gods of power. But Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan broke all the rules. She stood up, spoke out, and accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment. And now, they are trying to destroy her.

Her suspension from the Senate is not just political punishment. It is a warning shot fired at every woman in Nigeria. For daring to challenge a man in power, she has been silenced, stripped of her office, and thrown out of the system. The crime? Refusing to bow to a political order that sees women as accessories, not equals.

But here is where the script flipped. Instead of cowering, Akpoti Uduaghan took the fight beyond Nigeria’s borders. She carried her case to the Inter-Parliamentary Union in New York, dragging Nigeria’s toxic political culture into the international spotlight. Now, the world is watching.

The response from the Senate was swift and ruthless. The ethics committee, operating with the speed they never show in corruption cases, found her guilty of misconduct in record time. Their reasons? That she refused to sit in her assigned seat, spoke without permission, and displayed disruptive behavior. In a country where male politicians loot billions and still keep their seats, a woman was suspended for standing her ground.

This is not just about Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan. This is about the war against women in Nigerian politics. Since 1999, women have fought tooth and nail to be heard in a system built by men, for men. Yet, instead of progress, female representation in the Senate has actually declined. Only four women sit in a chamber of 109 men and now, they want to make that three.

But this time, the backlash is different. The suspension has exploded into a full-blown international crisis. Major media outlets across the world are picking up the story. Civil society groups, women’s rights activists, and even some politicians are condemning it as a disgrace to democracy. But the silence from the Senate’s male-dominated leadership is telling. Those who claim to stand for justice are nowhere to be found.

The reality is ugly. Women in Nigeria are not just underrepresented in politics; they are actively punished for existing in spaces men want to keep for themselves. It happens in offices, in markets, in universities, and now on the Senate floor. When women speak, they are labeled disruptive. When they demand justice, they are called emotional. When they refuse to back down, they are erased.

But Akpoti Uduaghan refuses to be erased. She is fighting back with a 100-billion-naira lawsuit against Akpabio, escalating the battle from political maneuvering to a full-fledged war. And whether Nigeria’s legal system will give her a fair trial is another question entirely.

The Senate thought they were burying her, but they did not realize they were planting a revolution. If she wins, it will send a message that Nigerian women will not be bullied into silence. If she loses, it will confirm what women have always known. The system was never built for them in the first place.

Either way, history is being made. And the world is watching.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture Makurdi,

Benue state.