Court Orders Speed Darlington’s Immediate Release: A Victory for Justice

In a major win for Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, the Federal High Court has ordered the immediate release of popular Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi.

The court described his arrest and detention as “a gross violation” of his fundamental rights to dignity, liberty, freedom of expression, and mobility as guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution.

The ruling, delivered on Monday, also appointed lawyer Abubakar Marshal, Esq., to act as surety for the singer.

Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, shared the development on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he highlighted the significance of the court’s judgment, writing:

“The Federal High Court has directed the Nigerian Police to comply with the order to release Speed Darlington immediately, pending the hearing of the substantive matter. The court further directs Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to stand as surety for Akpi.”

This decision not only ensures Speed Darlington’s freedom but also underscores the importance of protecting individual rights. Fans of the eccentric artist, known for his energetic personality and catchy tunes, have expressed relief and excitement over the news.

The court has now ordered the Nigerian police to release the popular artist, whose real name is Akpi, immediately while the case is still pending.

Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, celebrated the decision, sharing the news in a post on social media. He confirmed that the court’s ruling is a significant step toward justice.

“The Federal High Court has directed the Nigerian Police to release Speed Darlington immediately, pending the hearing of the substantive matter,” Adeyanju wrote. He also mentioned that Abubakar Marshal, Esq. has been appointed as Darlington’s surety.

This ruling is a clear message that everyone deserves fair treatment and that the law must be followed, regardless of a person’s status. It’s a victory for the singer and for human rights in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...