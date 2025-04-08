Regina Daniels Faces Fresh Allegations of Infidelity

Drama is brewing online as a TikToker accused award-winning Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of having extramarital affairs in Abuja, claims that have since gone viral.

In the video, the TikToker boldly claimed that Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, is unaware of her alleged actions, and even went as far as saying he’s ready for a lawsuit, claiming to have “proof.”

The TikToker also made a shocking statement, alleging that Regina’s two sons might not be biologically Ned’s — and added that “almost every Abuja boy” has been with her.

So far, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have not responded, but social media is on fire with mixed reactions.

This isn’t Regina’s first brush with controversy. Just recently, she faced backlash over rumors involving Ned and actress Chika Ike, with claims he was set to marry her as a seventh wife.

What are your thoughts on these claims?