Regina Daniels Deactivates Instagram Amid Rumors of Ned Nwoko Welcoming a Child with Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has unexpectedly deactivated her Instagram account, sparking widespread speculation about the state of her marriage to billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

The move comes amid circulating rumors that actress Chika Ike recently welcomed a child allegedly fathered by Nwoko.

Chika, who had earlier shared stunning maternity photos on Instagram, is rumored to be preparing to move into the billionaire’s mansion—fueling even more gossip online.

Regina, who has been noticeably absent from social media since the news broke, took the drastic step of deactivating her Instagram on Monday.

A quick search confirmed that her account is no longer accessible, leaving fans wondering if the rumors have taken a toll on her.

The actress, now 24, married Nwoko in April 2019 at just 19 years old. Over the years, their union has been a topic of conversation due to their 40-year age gap, his polygamous lifestyle, and the luxury-filled life she often flaunts. The couple shares two sons, but as of now, neither Regina nor Ned has addressed the swirling rumors.

With Regina’s sudden social media silence, many are questioning whether trouble is brewing in paradise. Could this be a sign of a marital crisis, or is she simply stepping away from the drama? Only time will tell, but for now, the mystery surrounding her disappearance from Instagram has fans eagerly waiting for answers.

What do you think? Could there be more to this story? Let’s hear your thoughts!

