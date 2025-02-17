Nigerian Telecom Giants Must Justify Price Hikes with Enhanced Service Quality.

In the wake of recent price increases by MTN and other telecom providers in Nigeria, a clarion call must be sounded. The era of escalating data costs without a corresponding leap in service quality has to end.

For far too long, Nigerian consumers have shouldered the burden of hiked data prices while grappling with subpar internet speeds, frequent service disruptions, and unreliable connectivity.

The audacity to raise prices amidst economic strain, with no tangible improvements to show for it, is not just unacceptable; it’s an insult to every Nigerian who relies on the internet for work, education, and connecting with loved ones.

Telecom companies, listen up: the days of taking customers for granted are over. If you’ve seen fit to increase the cost of data bundles, then the quality of your service must not only meet but exceed expectations. We demand:

– Blistering Speeds: Your networks should be a testament to the power of modern technology, not a relic lagging behind global standards.

– Unwavering Reliability: Dropped calls, failed downloads, and intermittent service are no longer just annoyances; they are now economic setbacks for your customers.

– Transparent Billing: No more hidden fees, no more unexpected deductions. Clear, straightforward billing that reflects the true value of what customers receive.

– Customer-Centric Innovation: Invest in understanding and solving the real connectivity issues Nigerians face, not just in marketing gimmicks that promise the moon but deliver the desert.

The narrative cannot continue where price hikes are justified by operational costs without a reciprocal enhancement in service delivery.

Nigerian telecom providers, prove your worth. Show that these increased prices are not merely a cash grab but a step towards providing a service that truly supports the aspirations and needs of Nigerians in the digital age.

We, as consumers, are not merely statistics on your balance sheets; we are the lifeblood of your industry. It’s time for you to earn our loyalty, not demand it with price tags. Make network connectivity and data bundles worth every naira. The ball is in your court, telecom giants – serve us well or prepare to lose us to those who will.

