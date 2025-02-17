Consumer Bureaus for Transparent Written Policies, Mandatory Cameras in Africa and Beyond

Among the most basic reasons we have governments is to protect the weak, not just from physical harm, but from mental abuse by companies and beyond. Needless to berate how our African ancestors from the past and up to present African leaders keep on failing the weak, but needful is to ask who are the best in every African country, ready to mass uplift the standards and confront the worst of Africans? If not the sitting governments, even great opposition leaders can sponsor bills or make the needed laws and others in many countries. Beside politicians, great journalists, great business people should demonstrate enough efforts towards realization in every country. Due to time and space,

I will use the Gambia as a micro example, but we know many countries are in the same pathetic situation. And I will use Baobab Printers of the Gambia as the verifiable deceptive company beyond my experience. The owner of Baobab even threatened me with defamation lawsuits if I use social media, but who can stop Jarga and try to read to the end for interesting details. The world, especially westerners, will greatly learn why we need laws to mandate cameras in over 70% of businesses and needed new laws about defamation.

Sometimes it helps to give a few historical questions and keep on challenging others towards repentance. Which African country was the first to seek versus gain independence, and how well they did towards the weak? President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana is highly praised, but how many simple things he failed Ghanaians on? No! I mean the countless Ghanaian leaders up to date did not only fail Ghananians on many things, but are ignorant of Gambian+ businesses abusing even Ghanaians? That is mental, so the mentally blind cannot see that, will choose indifference, or they were indifferent to President Yahya Jammeh killing innocent Gambians more than colonizers until Jammeh killed Ghananians? President Nelson Mandela is another highly praised African leader, but why he did not use a specific Portion of the Raw materials to have optional or mandatory education of blacks as reparation and repentance? Again, I mean the leaders after him are equally or more guilty than him, considering learning opportunities. Some will ask what has such to do with the title? ‘Weaving’ like or much better than Donald Trump, but I also mean did white South Africans help enact such, a fraction of it, and after how many years before black Africa cares?

In which year did President Jawara of the Gambia said mental abuse by colonizers should stop, but mass government corruption and other mental abuse against citizens can continue until God allows a coup as hard rescue? No! I mean Jawara and how many Gambian+ presidents allowed and allowing heartless Gambian businesses to mentally abuse consumers and refused simple efforts to curb the wrongs? I am looking forward to a table or ranking of African countries on a few essential things.

In which year did the Gambia and each country opened office of the Ombudsman for employees as copying, who pushed for it, and will an African or xyz journalist visit ten Ombudsman offices to see how well they operate and where to improve? Culture of cameras I trust more than such offices, but even the west+ are yet to embrace some progressive thoughts and blessings at times. Besides employees, who thought about the Gambia Chamber of Commerce or its version in your country is needed to help guilty businesses (employers) before Consumer Bureaus to help the weak or abused consumers? I suspect businesses can afford fees to sustain the Chamber of Commerce, but how can we crowd fund to initiate or maintain a Consumer bureau? I do not think I need to lecture how a consumer bureau can greatly help, but urge your best minds in every country to have TV+ panel on the need.

Laws and enough protective laws for consumers are very different. Again, how many lawyers may brag about giving ‘free’ service to individuals, but where are the groups of great lawyers ready to help enact enough protective laws for consumers in every country? Private bills exist in the Gambia+, but lawyer Ousainou Darboe of UDP was busy with money seeking during Jawara’s time and now too busy with votes seeking to initiate good laws versus support good laws? You do not have to be a president to care about consumers or good laws, but if you were vice-president or minister for years, then which laws and policies you pushed for as priority over the consumers and other weak citizens? Lawyer Mai Fatty of GMC political party rather lectures or misleads journalists on FGM as ‘parental right’ and how many issues for coverage, but how many good laws did he initiate versus support? My point is guilty Adama Barrow is questionably courting the votes of bleaching Gambian women, but if we as people push enough on many things as shared responsibility, then we can push Africa to prosper, not just the Gambia.

My point is the Gambia Bar association should be sponsoring bills, but will our richer diaspora help compensate them, or our telephone operators help in crowd funding with caps towards realisation and reserve for other funding of mass uplifting. Count the African laws with consumer protection laws, study and contrast, then learn and think what they missed to compete for best laws under the culture of cameras.

Transparent written business policies should be voluntarily offered by every great business person. Since we understand many deceptive people do enter business, caring governments should make laws that demand transparent written business policies by any business that is worth over thousand dollars or what amount? Verbal policies lead to arguments, fights, police cases, and unnecessary tough court cases. No written policy should always mean a great judge to penalize the company, because they have the primary responsibility.

The worst of Africans+ cannot differentiate primary versus secondary responsibility, so they may argue but, but, but, the consumer can also have a written agreement. How inefficient it is for every consumer to crack their brains and miss how many important points versus a written policy as general agreement and then adjust where need be? At the time of this writing, less than ten percent of businesses in the Gambia have written policies for consumers, what percentage in your country, and how can we change it worldwide if we care about the weak consumer? Let us not choose indifference to mental abuses we can easily fix.

Since devils have an excuse against every solution, it helps to confront their probable excuses. They may argue the cost of photocopying, but making it mandatory displaying means we can use our smartphones to take pictures and read. I think at the registration of the business, a written consumer policy should be one of the requirements, then forward that policy to the consumer protection bureau and xyz to be visible online. Any changes to that policy will require you to pay an update fee. Wow! We can contrast the policy of Fuladu printers/publishers on software delivery versus ‘Deceptive’ Baobab Printers before we contrast rates? If they make it too long, will a group of journalists sharply tell us the difference and award best policy per field or industry?

Who says the cannabis or Islamic mind is making me too progressive, too conscientious? Tell them, the conscientious Lord can help me defeat multiple d[oers of]evils in different countries, not just Baobab Printers. I also believe the so called Chamber of Commerce in your respective countries should demand all members to have things like written policies. They should work with the media and make social media posts on where they can help consumers, not just businesses or business owners. The business has to serve or rob consumers to pay you that fee, so do not be indifferent to the consumer and ask where you can help both judiciously. I must admit the Gambia Chamber of Commerce representative promptly and gently replied to me when I had issue with Baobab Printers. Still, I hereby task them towards realizing the good in the Gambia. Also Forward it to your counterparts beyond Africa.

Even small businesses in the west will print policies behind receipts or give it to you separately. I do not have to tell you how that helps the consumers, but I may have to add ch.2:282 is not just about debts, but a hint to the importance of writing. My point is this is not about western and non western, but about good and bad practices, about care, about willingness to learn.

From a government perspective, you can legalize hemp and hemp paper will help make it more affordable. I do not support making it mandatory for businesses to hire a lawyer for such policies, but how many businesses will voluntarily hire a lawyer versus copy others, or turn their present verbal policies to a written document? The lawyers that work on the needed laws will have their pay with God, but gratitude means the best of us support them in helping us write our business policies. When copying those policies, printers will make money and I do not recommend giving business to Baobab printers until they repent and compensate me.

My verifiable issue with Baobab Printers as an example for historical records and citing the details to convince lawmakers in different countries. The central issue may be much more vital, but I think the preceding and later issues matter beyond law making. The central issue is Baobab printers deceptively used very vague and misleading language to get my business, then denied me access to my software version of the Juts Quhr-aahn book, then further tried to hold me hostage with ‘robbery’? All because they refuse to have a written policy despite problems with other ‘guilty’ customers about software ownership rights.

Right before I finished the Juts Quhr-aahn book, I shopped for printers. Baobab printers was among the top recommended ones by people who knew their deceptive practices about software delivery, but failed to differentiate between products and services, plus a deceptive looming conflict? So when I called Jainaba, their manager, I asked how much they do the art cover and type-settings for? She told me ‘it is included, if you print with us’. After the work, she claimed they did not charge for it explicitly, but every sane person understands implicit charges occur in business. Deep inside of you, do you calculate the cost of a few hours of graphic design when quoting? God’s curse be upon those who lie or reject truth.

Mandatory cameras for businesses: Beside employee and consumer abuses, my position on worldwide culture of cameras is primarily for learning and justice purposes. Every era has its blessings and challenges, so how do we make the best of cameras? Like any blessing, we should list the advantages and disadvantages, and I strongly believe the advantages of a strong culture of cameras far outweighs the disadvantages. If we study the cases of the ombudsman, we can agree at least 25% of the cases would have been better solved with cameras. The reality is cameras prevent problems, not just solve them.

By making laws that classified businesses as partly a public place and private place, it will call for public responsibility in public places. By demanding businesses must have enough cameras and retain the record for at least one hundred years, everyone will start acting presidential or like bankers? Well, we can create another office where you can get an exemption, but you must pay higher taxes and have mechanisms to solve taxes.

As said, from taxis to most stores and other businesses, cameras are an under-utilized blessing. It may help where we least expect it. Take the case of president Donald Trump and ms. Carrol as an example. If we do not mandate such now, we are doing disservice to countless people in the future. A claim that president Trump used his finger to penetrate ms. Carrol at a huge department store, in the dressing room, demands rolling the tapes. Unless the jury got a lot more than we do, I honestly do not believe the woman, but my position on cameras includes helping whoever you think is right.

Even the way some mainstream media describes it as rape instead of assault is questionable. Millions of poor ‘Trumps’ may suffer jail, fine, job denials, etc’ because rich Trump may not care enough, or will he? I think even Governors can try it at the state level and smart countries do not have to wait for Trump or the U.S. However, as a probable victim, Trump may act if he is educated and we pray God help us through him. These court cases cost taxpayers lots of money, so even if it means subsidy for cameras, I think it is worth it.

New Defamation laws: Despite my differences with Trump, I think he is a double victim in this case and courting him to help enact new defamation laws is crucial. Just because a jury or judge claims you are guilty does not mean you lose your right to publicly declare your innocence. Anyone of us can be wrongly accused and we have seen DNA evidence reverse jury and judge conviction. Our natural right to speak publicly should not be threatened to appease cowards. The age of social media means you share your version of truth, including opinions. Sadly, I think Trump is also now abusing others through defamation suits. So the need for clear definition and new laws about defamation is more evident.

Unless you can prove it is a vivid lie, like the Alex Jones case, I do not think defamation exists. One of the criterias for defamation must include lying and evidence of that beyond reasonable doubt. No matter how much it hurts, the truth of cameras or Julian Assange ‘shaming’ the u.s is not a crime or defamation. People, companies, and even states must learn to have ‘thicker skin’ and deferring certain things to God.

I do not think the speaker should be burdened with providing evidence to a claim, or any woman who accuse you with rape or assault should be slapped with defamation suit. Yes! It will deeply hurt me to be wrongly accused and I may certainly imprecate even against guilty supporters of a lie against me, but claims are sometimes good and defamation should not be made too easy. Going back to the case with me and Baobab printers, imagine if I was the first victim to publicly confront them. A claim widely discussed will force a business to change ways or fear another one will come forward. If the claim did good and was truthful without evidence and a guilty judge punishes me or someone else with defamation due to vague laws, God will have to rejudge such in which ways? Some judges and complainants deserve hell on earth, but let us make more clear laws to stop them from causing hell. Hopefully God will give us a more square heaven even on earth and protect us from the hell we are trying to save willing humankind from.

Although I sincerely pity the central park five victims, I think it is another good example of a weak defamation case against Trump and where cameras can help. The motive is another crucial aspect when deciding if defamation exists or not. Every reasonable mind will suspect Trump was trying to influence change of law/punishment far beyond the case, and less likely to harm those kids. If Trump and his team truly study that case, they will at least conclude the need for a strong culture of cameras, the need for new guidelines/laws to reduce questionable defamation cases, and the dangers of the death penalty. If Trump cares about only himself as many democrats claim, then he will just set himself free and be indifferent to the countless people who may wrongly face defamation cases.

Police malpractices and/or torture was the primary culprit in that case, and under camera investigation as law will help. As teenagers or even adults, without enough education on such, many of us may confess to crime(s) we never committed. Did Trump know about the torture before the ad is the biggest question? Their questionable confession is both understandable and part of the problem. Society is also ‘tortured’ when certain things like murder occur, and some of us are not measured enough in the world of reaction. If we over blame Trump for that Ad, then we cannot exempt Newyork times for carrying the ad, and everyone of us who supported or was silent at the time. I think the ‘kids’ that are now adults should be happy with the city/state settlement, drop the defamation case, but challenge Trump and others towards helping millions of people with such challenges.

Me and you cannot install cameras at central park, the countless parks, and other public places. Government has the primary responsibility and we can use our vehicles and body cameras as a supplement to confirm or contradict the government where need be. In their case dropping speech, I would have said, If Trump can afford million dollar ad towards tougher punishment, Elon Musk can afford hundreds of millions towards electing Trump and forty four billions for one sided ‘free speech’, then how many billions can the two and their rich friends invest on culture of cameras for safer America and safer world? Perhaps the rich who oppose Trump and Musk should spend billions for good like Cameras, or why ‘devils’ are more willing to sacrifice?

For Republicans, let’s say: ‘Make America Safe Again’ with cameras, not just guns. For Democrats, let’s say: ‘Make America and the world Safe as Never Before’, by donating cameras instead of guns and other deadly weapons to dictators or even ‘good’ leaders who may be replaced by dictators. Our era has a lot to learn from history and we must confront excuses.

President Trump is claiming to be a peace president but his spending on weapons and starting space force taints his first term and will he repent in the second term? He may not be the type to donate weapons, except to Israel and Egypt, but is he the anti-donation president? When president Buhari of Nigeria went to the u.s to seek permission for a gun factory, that revealed a shameful and dangerous direction. Rumours have it that the FBI considers or confirms president Tinubu of Nigeria as an ‘asset’. Rather than a gun factory for resource rich Nigeria, can Trump or xyz consider a world class camera factory for resource-less Gambia? Should I be charged for trying to help my country of birth or consider other important facts. The u.s Nasa project has an emergency landing agreement with tiny Gambia.

Besides the risks, our weak leaders did not negotiate a good deal as Trump or Zelensky would have? I think at least 10% of Nasa knowledge benefits should be shared with the Gambia. Beside Nasa, I Jarga Kebba Gigo pitched endless great ideas to make America+ safe and great as never before. While Trump claims to want to ‘protect only American women’, my worldwide culture of cameras and other ideas are beyond gender, race, and nationality. If you help Nigeria with Gun factory, those guns will likely end up in the Gambia and other places to compete with Dangerous u.s guns. In contrast, if you help the Gambia with a camera factory with me or someone better, we will make billions of higher quality Cameras for u.s, Africa, and beyond? Remember better character will reduce immigrants and give you higher quality immigrants.

Even monkeys and robots can work in such camera factories, but I will strongly support Research and development on such, because I want God to give me a green or xyz girl, someone much nicer than Melania and Usher Vance? Oops! Will Trump get upset or understand if he sincerely helps the women+ of the world to feel more secure, God may give him a pink or xyz girl when he dies? The world has been helping the u.s beyond dollar as reserve currency, so giving back smartly is gratitude, not just charity. When Trump or xyz claims Africa is resource rich to get help, pointing to resource-less Gambia is Ok. The reality is even resources rich Nigeria, Ghana, and others can still be helped with such camera factories to help reduce corruption and other ills.

Beside the federal level, I think state governors who care or claim to be tough on crime, they should be challenged to be ‘smart on crime’ with culture of cameras. If we can convince Trump to make laws for all vehicles to have enough cameras that will help more than seat belts, beyond accidents. If he drags his feet, then a state like California can enact such laws, arguing beyond accidents. That millions of ‘black JD Vance’ car breaking will be prevented or solved lot more, for those who know about JD Vance’s leak that seemingly cares for blacks, admitting bad cops exist, and failing to understand cops need evidence on real crimes between creatures or they will rather pursue marijuana folks to have high arrest records and promotions? Should we approach it with a racial bait, that the cameras will catch the bad blacks or white guys, so that good blacks+ will get less prejudice?

Rather than the government owning more cameras, I think civilians owning more is best, but shame on the civilians who refuse to invest, and higher shame to the mainstream media for refusing to urge. We can have three different categories: The brave will have local disk recording, meaning no internet connection, but something like a black box like aircrafts do. The braver (more brave) can have with internet connection and erasable features. The bravest (most brave) can have not just internet, but connected to something like ‘cloud’ and non-erasable features, plus key sharing to at least ten family or xyz members.

Is America the land of the brave or land of the cowards that fear culture of cameras, free speech after social media, etc? Well Jarga is among the bravest, so I want my car and flying vehicle with top notch cameras. Imagine Jarga or pretty woman in a movie or real life, saying: you can try to rape or shoot me, but be informed I am among the over 25% bravest, my body camera is recording you, so submit for lesser charges, or ten people and my company agreement will reveal the footages if they do not hear from me within 24 hrs. You will be hunted and dealt with, so smartly back off. My point is safety and security are above ‘privacy’ imaginary fears. Strong culture of Cameras will have few possible disadvantages, but the advantages far outweighs. As it gets stronger in u.s and Europe, body cameras will become a norm in Africa, so when you and I are dealing with deceptive companies, the recordings can help in some cases, but we still need written policies to protect consumers. So let America and the world brave up, focus on the good and available, and even pump billions towards battery research for body cameras for civilians, including Florida and villages in poorest Africa. Car battery and small solar can handle vehicle and home cameras, as storage gets cheaper, but ‘cloud’ like storage should be regulated as security need to be affordable for ordinary laborers.

About twenty five to fifty percent of businesses in the west may already be spending on cameras, but mandatory laws have multiple levels of benefits. With mandatory laws of storing footages up to 100 years, it means Diddy cannot pay off questionable employees, or Cassie can get them in trouble after breaking up. It means that about ten percent of motels or xyz without cameras will be forced to help reduce crimes. Mandatory laws in the west means developing countries may swiftly or eventually understand the need for such laws. If the u.s demands all new vehicles must have enough cameras to be sold in the u.s, Europe and the rest of the world will follow suit at some point. Bad cops will suffer, even honest cops gathering video footages from multiple vehicle or home cameras to deduce facts about an accident is heavenly sent, so let all Godly leaders and rich business folks gratefully push with speed. The direction is inevitable; the routes are should governments or civilians own more; the speed is where my type openly faults government officials, journalists, and richest folks, and praying for God to facilitate or impose it asap.

In regards to Baobab Printers, they have proven to be multiple levels of culprits and refusing to repent. After having problems with many authors who wanted their software copies, they refuse to have a written policy or be more clear when courting customers. So after telling me it is included, they refused to give me the software version. The chief culprit is the owner, named Sah-yihd, who set the bad policies and used questionable employees like Jainaba, the manager.

During the conflict, both gave me the impression it is possible to have the software version, but the owner blamed the manager and said he will need to think about it. I even had to involve multiple people to avoid court and such public confrontation, but the owner was terribly insisting ‘he is not the manager’, as an excuse. After days of appeals, they worsened their character by offering me to pay another D10,000 ($200) and give them exclusive printing rights of my book in the Gambia. Smart people can see the dangers of caving in to d[oers of]evils, so I rejected the terrible offer.

I even reported the case to the Police to see how the Gambia works. They and how many people ‘wasted’ some police time due to lack of transparent policies? After knowing a court case will cost me money and may not lead to needed laws, I choose such writing and will gladly respond to any court with a counter suit. Employees must understand some owners or even managers may sacrifice you by making you lie for them, but you will be confronted on earth and/or beyond.

Beside private businesses, some government bosses may want you to lie or be cruel for them in ways that may hunt you down later, so be careful. I think Gambian newspapers should warn Gambian writers about Baobab printers, but more importantly push to stop worse than Baobab may exist. Although the number one culprit is the owner, number two culprit is the manager, but even the graphic artist who sees how they maltreat people should either notify customers of the hidden reality or consider leaving. I am ready for a court case if he brings one, and warns any employee who lies about it or denies facts to be cursed by God, on earth and beyond. I even think their past victims left a moral debt for me to fight.

We will easily be able to check all the authors they dealt with and see how many requested and were denied the software version at first? How many they ever clearly told ‘you will not get the software version’. Even before the calls for laws are made, I think caring media folks should pressure towards having a clear written policy on this matter and any issue they keep having issues with customers. Victory in small Gambia, but victory worldwide against the countless ‘baobabs’ or deceptive businesses if we enact the laws. Is my intent to help people beyond the Gambia or shame ‘baobab’? May God bless me and every trying soul through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn

