Reflecting Forward: Essential Considerations for Cross Over Night

Tonight is Cross Over Night!

The one night when the faithful and not-so-faithful, saints and sinners, judges and the judged, Pharisees and Sadducees, Jews and Gentiles all gather under one roof (the Church) to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

Churches will be packed to capacity, with offerings flowing in abundance.

It’s a night when estranged couples might just reconcile, and new relationships could blossom.

Ushers will be unusually friendly, and visitation teams will be eager to collect phone numbers from potential new members.

And, of course, vendors selling anointing oil and handkerchiefs will be having a field day!

Whatever category you find yourself, here are some key reflections to consider as you attend the cross-over service tonight.

Reflect on the Past Year

1. What were your accomplishments and challenges in the past year?

2. What lessons did you learn, and how can you apply them in the new year?

Evaluate Your Relationship with God

1. How has your faith grown or wavered in the past year?

2. What steps can you take to deepen your relationship with God in the coming year?

Consider Your Relationships with Others

1. How have you nurtured or neglected your relationships with family, friends, and community?

2. What amends can you make or bridges can you build in the new year?

Set Intentions for the New Year

1. What are your goals and aspirations for the coming year?

2. How can you align your actions and decisions with your values and faith?

Seek Forgiveness and Renewal

1. What burdens or guilt are you carrying from the past year?

2. How can you seek forgiveness, healing, and renewal as you cross into the new year?

Cultivate Gratitude and Hope

1. What are you thankful for in the past year?

2. What are your hopes and expectations for the coming year?

A few of these reflections and even more, will guide you as you step into the new year.

Welcome to the last hurdle of 2024. See you in 2025

