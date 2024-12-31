Benue Governor Signs 2025 Budget into Law

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has signed the 2025 budget for Human Capital Development, Food Security, and the Digital Economy, estimated at N550,112,988,930.45, into law.

Recall that the Benue State House of Assembly had earlier on Monday, December 30th, 2024, passed the 2025 appropriation bill into law during the plenary presided by the Speaker, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

Performing the signing, which coincided with the launching of the State’s much-anticipated 10-year Development Plan as well as the launch of the State Nutrition Policy, and the State Social Protection Policy, at the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, on Monday, December 30th, 2024, Governor Alia described the event as a pivotal moment in his efforts to ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for the state.

”The signing into Law of the 2025 budget, the formal launch of the 10-year Development Plan and these critical policies, mark the beginning of a new chapter in our state’s story. We are laying the groundwork for a future where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed, to live in dignity, and to contribute to the growth of our State.

“Our work is not finished today; it is just the beginning. Together, we will build a brighter, more resilient future for ourselves and for generations to come,” the governor explained.

Speaking further about the budget, the governor said it provided the framework for expanding access to quality education, improving healthcare services, and fostering lifelong learning.

He added that his government was committed to equipping every citizen, both young and old, with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to thrive in a fast-evolving world.

Speaking on Digital Economy, the Governor described it as the future, saying he was committed to leading that charge.

“This budget allocates significant resources to the digital transformation of our economy while investing in digital infrastructure, internet access, and innovation hubs to foster an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses can flourish, digital literacy enhanced, jobs created, and openings for new opportunities,” he stated.

On the Nutritional Policy, the Governor said it addresses the growing challenges of malnutrition, obesity, and diet-related diseases, adding that the policy is committed to ensuring that Benue citizens, especially the children have access to nutritious, affordable, and safe food.

The Governor further disclosed that the launch of the Social Protection Policy signified his administration’s commitment to creating a safety net for the most vulnerable members of the Benue society. He described the policy as one that was designed to provide support for those in need, offering financial assistance, healthcare, education, and job training opportunities, insisting it is a testament to the resolve of his government to protect every citizen, regardless of their circumstances.

He appreciated the Benue State House of Assembly for passing the Appropriation bill into law, as well as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), for facilitating some of the critical policies, saying the collective efforts will bring about positive change and lasting prosperity in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...