Gov Sule Suspends TSC Chair, Others Over Illegal Teachers’ Recruitment

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has suspended the Chairman and other management members of the Nasarawa State Teachers’ Service Commission over alleged illegal recruitment of over 1,000 teachers in the State.

The personal assistant to the Governor on social media, Mr Godwin Rimi made this known in a statement on Monday 30th December.

According to the statement, Governor Sule also ordered for the constitution of a committee to investigate the illegal recruitment and submit a comprehensive report for further action.

