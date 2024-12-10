Realities versus Dreams, Words versus Actions, beyond Cannabis as example

I prefer sweet realities over dreams, but I also prefer dreams over nightmares. If you get sweet realities and/or dreams, do you associate it with God or Satan? If you get a nightmare, do you even know how to classify it before you associate it with God or Satan of what level? Or more important than associating, how do you react after a dream versus nightmare? If you dream flying and upon awakening, you do not have wings, nor own a flying vehicle that some people own, then I will personally be cautious that God may love me, and work hard towards the ability to at least own a flying vehicle asap, without thinking everyone who owns a flying vehicle is more blessed than I am. Maybe that flying means higher health, higher knowledge, or something I will not bother to pay a so-called dream interpreter in our age of too many dishonest folks. So types of dreams and nightmares vary.

A scary nightmare is very different from a confusing nightmare. May I never fear even nightmares, but can you prevent or cure nightmares in which ways? Well, there was a strain of cannabis I took in Canada that seems to prevent nightmares for months… Meaning strain matters, time matters, and/or invisible devils fear cannabis, not just visible devils? Some viruses (d[oers of]evils) certainly fear cannabis. So fight for legalisation to get choice of strains, because the different chemicals in the strains are different for a reason and will likely make you react differently. For example, the family of lemon, lime, kline, and others in that family are similar in taste, but the chemicals are different and offer different benefits. Similarly are different salts or different peppers in taste, chemicals, and effects. So only the stupid dismiss the importance of strains or categorize all cannabis as equal in their stupid studies that give them confusing results? ‘Cannabis makes you lazy’, that will depend on the person, strain, and/or God/Satan? ‘Cannabis makes you active, too fast, etc’, that still again depends on strains and what or who else? They banned it at the Olympics because it will make who too lazy to run or make who too fast to outperform cigarette and alcohol consuming runners? Confusing dreams versus confusing rules and statements of confused politicians, rising scientists, and/or journalists towards the gullible public? Do I weave much better than Trump?

So some say prayers, but do prayers alone help Palestinians, Ukrainians, or poor Africans+ when challenged? I rather think if cannabis is good to you may be a sign of partially answered prayers, but you now have to face visible devils, from politicians, police, journalists, or even confused family members who think the government should arrogantly satisfy the fears of cowards, the greed of corporations, etc? What do you pray to prevent nightmares and what do you pray if the nightmares still come? I avoid where possible, and I confront where need be, but confronting requires much higher bravery and intelligence. So when ‘Muslims’ pray ‘God protect me from Satan’, I do not criticise them, but I consider myself higher than Muslims, Christians, Jews, etc, or at least their average… So I say may God proportionately curse all Satanists and those who want to harm or scare me in any way, worry free or worry less, then act where need be. Protect me, fight for me, and empower me to defeat Satan and the satanists are very different positions. I cannot physically fight some invisible devils, but I can imprecate against them and confront their visible counterparts, at least through debates…

Cannabis helps me with sweet realities of not just emotions but feasible ideas and many things. Some of those ideas are realized, some realizing, but some require collaborations with rich and/or knowledgeable people, as partners. If life is only about money, then Cannabis and Africa are yet to be good to me, despite the fact that I may be richer than a billion people. If life includes health and/or character, then cannabis is helping as a medium, but may God help a lot more. Did you know I actually believe in exercise more than cannabis for general health, but sometimes you need cannabis or something to help you exercise, because people vary and levels vary. Your legs are more valuable than many things, but sometimes you need a cane, wheelchair, a car, etc to get to the gym or beach. After your legs are healed, the car, gym, or beach may still be good for many other things. Similarly after you are healed, Cannabis may still help you in preventive ways and many ways, but avoid abusing.

God made cannabis and the Satanists or badquest humans modify plants to make alcohol; so no Godly person should allow the satanists and their money and sex worshipping friends to deny you or the Godly any blessing, including cannabis. We should accept and seek more blessings, and help the poor know the truth. This week, tens of millions are welcoming or indifferent to the killing of a CEO of Unitedhealthcare insurance due to dubious legal coverage that even ‘bad’ Obama and OK Bernie Sanders lament about and under-confronted? Give them competition where you can, like legalising cannabis. Seriously speaking, I believe in Cannabis more than Obamacare, pathetic Biden’s empathy, good, hypocritical or confused Trump, and the insurance industry of the u.s.

Experience matters. When my experience with cannabis was neither good nor bad, I was still humble and caring enough to say the laws of cannabis are more destructive than they accuse cannabis of. After discovering I have arthritis, the doctor who discovered it told me: ‘I hope you have good insurance, because the medications I may prescribe later will cost you ten to twenty thousand dollars per year’. Wow! This was Canada, where Bernie Sanders and many others claim they are lot better than the u.s on healthcare? This was before Canada legalized cannabis. So when I sought a legal note to access medical cannabis, the same doctor who diagnosed me refused and said he does not believe cannabis can help. Was he misinformed like Dr. Sanjay Gupta, under the pocket of the Insurance industry, or where he stands today is almost irrelevant. Another healthcare professional wrote the note for me and I was able to choose from a wide variety of cannabis strains in Canada a few years before they legalized it for all adults.

Experience Matters! Our experiences with politicians also matter. 2008 Obama promised on Cannabis and did almost nothing, but allowed states to lead the way. 2015 Trudeau of Canada, promised and resortly legalized it with unnecessary delay, but without taking permission from the states/provinces. 2016 Trump promised even medical cannabis and legalized only hemp at the federal level. 2020 Biden was vaguely supportive of cannabis and remains to be the worst progress (speed-setback) against cannabis legalisation. 2024 Both Trump and Harris were publicly for cannabis legalisation for votes or real care?

Words and deeds are both vital, but I prefer a God who helps with deeds, not just words of dreams or even ideas; similarly, I prefer politicians who act with speed, not those who give false hopes and excuses. Berating against Obama and the democrats is almost useless now, but the best of activists must learn how to court and even confront Trump where need be. Contrast what Trump said publicly versus privately, versus did or will do by when? Play his public words in 2016 on medical cannabis and how he indifferently chose Obama style of let states care about the sick, or you can jail the poor ‘Britney Griners’ in how many states? Hemp is not enough for some, varying levels of THC helps many sick people who deserve protection and care beyond the federal government, but internationally. One to five percent THC may be for some sicknesses or fun blessings, while others demand more? Beside public statements, Trump as president privately said or responded through a leak: ‘you think legalising cannabis [at the federal level] is good? Well, at least they do not beat-up their partners like alcoholics…’ Those alleged statements of Trump are loaded, but sometimes I wonder if great cannabis activists exist in the u.s, because Norml are not poor like me to make videos even for mainstream media. The statements revealed Trump was not sure if Cannabis is good, but Ok and was fairly certain that cannabis is better than alcohol in how many ways? If we tried hard, God would have helped us convince Trump and legalize it during his first term, but how well will we try now? In 2024, Trump supported Florida legalizing recreational cannabis, but only about 54% of Floridians agreed and the arrogant minority were considered temporary winners. If Trump sincerely voted for recreational cannabis in Florida, now you are given the opportunity to help the sick in other states and healthy Americans from terrible governors and guilty minorities who want to dictate what men+ put in our bodies? Do you think Kamala would have pushed for federal legalisation or wait and sign against guilty Floridians? No! I mean do you think Trump will push how hard for executive nominees versus sick Americans he has betrayed with false hope since 2016 and ordinary Americans who are denied even ‘black jobs’ over cannabis? The bill is not just about cannabis, but the right to work and other simple dues. Court him privately and publicly, court him softly and hard where need be.

Imagine an ad: ‘I love women, I will protect only American women, or maybe some slovenian women; but I refuse to help sick women in some states access medical cannabis, but why? I love women. I believe cannabis folks have a lot less abuse rates, but I still offer men legal alcohol against women and then hunt them with brutal police who drink, smoke, are adulterous, or are lgbtq+ ? I love women, but I bait them with lose-lose situation, rather than win-win option? I can legalize cannabis and save millions of women from beatings (a lose), but I deny many men who may prefer marijuana, then offer them alcohol, and the stupids who take and beat will be punished to appease stupid women? No! I love black mennnn! But only for votes? I have the power to stop the police harassing you over cannabis, denying you federal jobs, or companies denying you even ‘black jobs’.’ Imagine such ads reaching hundreds of millions of views within days? At the seal/end of such ads, Imagine asking rappers and singers to compete on making hit songs about Trump+ and his cannabis hypocritical stands, that the top three will get at least one million dollars awarded. It can lead to nice hit songs and Trump legalizing cannabis within weeks. Considering devils will also be courting him, your ads should be very smart or compromising in private… Minimal federal regulations and let states do most of the regulations. Stupid folks may argue voters rejected it in Florida as an example. They demanded a super majority of 60% must say yes for the people to be freed, so we can legalize it at the federal level and demand any state with 59%, 60%, or 99% votes can criminalize it or oppress the people. 59% will be a good mockery, that we are little more kind, go look for millions of dollars to convince 59% that our federal and state regulations are not enough. 60% is returning favor. 99% is to remind you of the difference between simple majority, real majority, and super majority in law or even choosing leaders (elections).

Jesus Christ (pbuh) peace be upon him was compassionate to the sick to risk his life and challenge an unjust law, but President Trump will help or fear what to legalize cannabis at the federal level? I mean all Christian leaders and ordinary Christians should be ashamed of themselves to oppose medical cannabis, or think a person who hurts no one, but helps or ‘hurts’ himself should be harshly judged by sinners. No! He did not die ‘for your sins’ of slavery or endless oppression of minorities, he and/or any decent prophet stood for minorities and personal rights. The worst of Jews chanted the dangerous statement: ‘no one is above the law’, and Jesus was indeed guilty of breaking multiple unjust laws. The worst of Christians also echo that stupid and cruel statement, but may be because terrible journalists are yet to echo me for Trump and others to learn from me: ‘The law should not be above anyone, but between people’, show me their victims or set them free! Advise them and let God judge; let all governments focus on sins between creatures, including regulations. I will not allow you to smoke cigarette or cannabis on the streets, or the smoke may disturb a little boy or even a big woman; or it may make a pretty white or xyz girl want to sleep with Jarga over Desantis, Hegseth, Vance, or who to awake the spirit of Harry Anslinger, for those who know history, or search for that name? Over celebrated John F. Kennedy and/or which American presidents feared legalising inter-racial marriage was ‘political suicide’? Was it only between blacks and whites, or white JD Vance was allowed to marry Indian Usher or Chinese and Arabs? Was it a crime for two different minority races to marry? No! I mean why so many African leaders think legalizing even medical cannabis or hemp for healthy hemp seeds for the poor is ‘political suicide’. Devilish mindsets exist in every race and their delays and excuses are very similar throughout history and todate.

Prophet Muhhahm^mahd (pbuh) was humble enough and was reminded of his limits, ‘you were not sent as guardian over them’, to dictate personal matters. So he never punished atheists, Jews, or Christians who eat pork, drink alcohol, or dance to music in their private places. So who are these arrogant Muslims+ who think they have more authority than their prophet and can dictate what I put in my body for health or fun? Do they fear a super beautiful Arab+ may sleep with me with or without a beachfront mansion as ‘dowry’ from ‘Khadijah’, or say what the loving God provides is higher and each works to own beautiful hemp houses, separately or together? Or do they fear God may give me a grèen or pink partner, or a beautiful and functional color humans are yet to know? Your race, tribe, etc does not mean much to me and God, but your character may determine if you can enter cannabis and at what level, or check ch.5:65.

Cannabis includes sex, but way beyond sex. I prefer cannabis over many earthly girls, including your porn stars. Some strains tend to send you to women, including questionable women. But some strains helped me feel sexually satisfied to say no to some low women and reject the love to be begged women a lot more than I used to before knowing cannabis… maybe some lose their mind, but maybe some gain their ‘mind’ or higher mind after cannabis. Age helped me say no to married women and I am optimistic that I can use cannabis with beautiful Beyonce, Taylor swift, Shakira, etc and tell them no, you folks are married, or I have someone beautiful waiting for me…

Let the conscientious God truly help us and speed up the legalisation beyond u.s, but worldwide. Many politicians and journalists know they lost the fight against cannabis, but they refuse to accept defeat in worse ways than Trump did, but with excuses and false hopes like Biden and the democrats? I demand Trump and/or the democrats help legalize cannabis within weeks. If terrible Biden will not sign it, Trump will or we will force him out by any means necessary. Beside u.s, when all countries fought against cannabis and now they all accept imported hemp against the poor, then that is defeat, change of direction, but many delay dues with excuses like devils through out history. May God bless me and every loving spirit with Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun

By Jarga kebba Gigo

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn

