BREAKING: Police Take Over Magodo Estate Amid Protests for Dele Farotimi’s Release

Heavily armed Nigerian police have taken control of Lagos’ Magodo Estate, home to the chambers of legal luminary Afe Babalola, in anticipation of protests demanding the release of detained human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Farotimi, accused of cybercrime, was arrested by police and transferred from Lagos to Ekiti State.

The Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti granted him bail with stringent conditions, including a N50 million surety, but he remains in custody.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has called for protests in Lagos, Ekiti, Abuja, and London to press for Farotimi’s release. The case is set for further hearing on January 29, 2025.

