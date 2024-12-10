‘God Forbid’- Atiku Claps Back At Akume Over Tinubu’s Reelection

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has clapped back after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the North should wait until 2031 to contest the Presidential election.

The former Benue state governor, had on Sunday, Dec. 8, told northern political aspirants to put off contesting the presidential election until 2031, when President Bola Tinubu would have completed his second term.

While specifically urging the former Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections to forget about being President in 2027, the SGF added that if God wants Atiku to be President, he can win an election at the age of 90.

Reacting through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku stated that President Tinubu’s performance showed he did not deserve another term.

“God forbid,” Atiku, added.

The former Vice President also told Akume that Nigerians will decide who leads the country in 2027.

Atiku maintained that the disparity of six years in power between the North and South casts a shadow over the balance of power.

He said by 2027, the South would have enjoyed 17 years of leadership, while the North would have experienced 11 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...