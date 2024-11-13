Real Madrid’s 19-year-old Marc Cucalon Forced to Retire Due to Injury

Real Madrid’s promising midfielder has been forced into compulsory retirement after battling an unending injury for years, which has kept him away from active football.

This heartbreaking news comes after two years of battling a bacterial infection that complicated his recovery from a torn ligament in his right knee, sustained in September 2022.

In his emotional letter, Cucalon said it’s not bad news for him, but he acknowledged the privilege of having represented the best club in the world while thanking everyone who stood by him:

“I didn’t know how to start this letter. So I’ll do it by saying THANK YOU to everyone. From the heart. For all the support you have given me during this time. I arrived at the Real Madrid academy in the summer of 2016 as a kid with a backpack full of dreams, and I was very, very happy. And the truth is that my life changed completely on September 6, 2022, when I was seriously injured in a Youth League game.”

“After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say GOODBYE to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of.”

“For these past two years, I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might, and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover.”

“Don’t get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all.”

“After all, I think I have been truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream. I’ve learned and matured as a person and as a player. I carry with me for the rest of my life the values that have been instilled in me and, of course, football has taught me in every triumph and in every defeat: you always have to overcome and keep fighting to overcome obstacles. Those lessons will be part of my life forever.”

“It is time to look back and be thankful for all the people who have been beside me on this journey.”

“Endless thanks to my family. Thanks to my parents, who have always supported me in every decision and through every obstacle along the way. It’s true that leaving home to fulfill my dream was difficult. But seeing their faces of happiness when they saw me enjoying myself on the field became my greatest pride. Thanks also to my friends, the unconditional ones who have never failed me.”

The Spaniard had never represented Real Madrid’s senior team since joining the club as a kid in 2016, a situation likely impacted by his severe injury.

