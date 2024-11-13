Nigerian Gospel Singer, Dare Melody Opens Up About Hard Times His Late Wife Endured

Nigerian gospel singer Damilare Odunuga, popularly known as Dare Melody, recently opened up about the struggles he and his late wife, Adedoyin, endured together.

Adedoyin, who passed away on October 24, 2024, at the age of 47, was not only a loving wife but a steadfast partner who stood by Dare through thick and thin despite challenges from his own family.

During a touching Christian wake held at his residence, Dare Melody shared heartfelt memories of their journey. In a video posted on Kilarigbo TV’s YouTube page, Dare spoke openly about how his family often made life difficult for Adedoyin.

“My family frustrated Adedoyin,” he said. “I would hold her and say, ‘Adedoyin, I’m the one you married. Whenever you see me, put your mind at rest.’”

Through tough times, Adedoyin never wavered. Dare described moments when financial hardship left them with very little, yet she remained resilient and supportive.

He recalled a particularly difficult period early in his career when he was blacklisted by a promoter, severely limiting his opportunities. “When people celebrated the New Year, I ate biscuits with her and our one-year-old daughter,” he said. “I told the Lord, ‘If truly You’re the one who called me, let people know You did.’”

In 2010, that prayer was answered with the release of Dare’s record *Goodness and Mercy*, which not only revived his career but also brought him the recognition he had dreamed of.

As his music began to reach more people, Dare was able to start building a house a moment he remembers with gratitude. “A friend told me, ‘This woman stood by you; let’s build a house for her.’ I said, ‘Everything I have is for her,’” he shared.

Adding to the somber reflections, Dare’s brother recounted an incident from their family’s past, recalling how some family members had taunted Adedoyin at their mother’s 50th birthday celebration. “Our late mother’s sister was celebrating her birthday in Ibadan,” he began.

“I saw Mummy Eni, my late brother’s wife, come outside looking sad. She said, ‘I know all will be well,’ even though it was clear she was hurt. My mother had gathered her friends around Mummy Eni, and they said all sorts of mean things to her.

I remember telling her, ‘If I were in your shoes, I would leave this family because what they did to you that day is enough to make anyone leave.’”

As he shared these memories, it was clear that Dare Melody holds a deep respect and admiration for the love and strength Adedoyin showed, even in the face of difficult family dynamics.

