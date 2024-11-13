NNL Qualification: Academy Boss, Obi urges more Investments for Anambra Team’s Qualification for NPFL

A key grassroots sports investor in Anambra State and Chairman, Gamechanger FC Academy, Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi has described Anambra’s appearance at the Nigeria National League after over two decades, as a major achievement for youth and sports development in the state.

Obi made the remarks when he paid a visit to the Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Commission, Patrick Estate Onyedum in his office in Awka.

Recall that Solution Football Club of Anambra State has been drawn in Group A of the Southern Conference for the upcoming 2024-25 Nigeria National League season scheduled to kick off on thirtieth November 2024.

The Anambra Club was seeded as Team six A in Group A and will play against eight other Clubs such as Sporting Lagos, 1472 Football Club of Lagos, Warri Wolves of Delta State, Osun United, Madiba Football Club of Lagos, Dakkada Football Club of Akwa Ibom, Kun Khalifa Football Club of Owerri, Imo State and Gateway Football Club of Abeokuta.

Obi, who is the State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN commended the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for providing the political milieu that ensured the realization of the feat, saying the qualification will provide the opportunity for budding football talents in the state to develop themselves.

He expressed worry that such opportunities had eluded youths in the state for too long, resulting in wasted talents and retrogression in the area of sports, adding that the Anambra club’s appearance this season will mark a watershed in the efforts of the state to reclaim its lost glory in football.

Obi extolled the efforts of the State Sports Commission Chairman, Onyedum in driving the vision of the state government for the development of sports in the state, describing his appointment as well-deserved.

He also made a case for the integration of the State Football Association, FA Chairman, General Chikelue Iloenyosi in the affairs of football in the state.

Obi also called on the state governor to make investments and leverage partnerships that will ensure that the state secures a slot in the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL next year.

“We recognize the accomplishment of being in the NNL, which was made possible by Mr Governor.

“Anambra youths also desire that the state will be in NPFL next year and exploring partnerships with the State FA and other critical stakeholders will make this feat achievable,” Obi noted.

The football enthusiast further appealed to the state governor to consider providing grants to the sports academies and football clubs in the state.

This he noted, will help engender and sustain growth in sports at the grassroots, giving young talents the opportunity to develop.

Responding, the Anambra Sports Commission Chairman, Onyedum revealed that the state government was already making efforts to provide grants for football academies in the state, as a way of encouraging the development of young talents.

Commending the State NYCN for always being at the vanguard of engagements and partnerships that will better the lot of Anambra youths, Onyedum reassured that the state government is providing support for the Solution Football team and there are prospects that they will qualify for the NPFL soon.

The visit climaxed with the presentation of a plaque of recognition to the governor through the Sports Commission Chairman.

