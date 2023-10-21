Real Housewives of Lagos: Toyin Lawani and Chioma Ikokwu Set the House on Fire

The real housewives of Lagos serving drama and wahala and that is what the viewers love!

Little wonder this season is doing way better than season one, aside the luxurious lifestyle and entertainment the producers did not not forget to spice things up with a little drama here and there!

The tension between Chioma Ikokwu popular known as Chioma goodhair, and Toyin Lawani can fill up a whole building.

A little back story, they had series of arguments from season one of the show that led to a physical fight during the reunion it took the intervention of the securities.

Now in season two, Toyin Lawani and Chioma, both big personalities, are at it again and this time it’s even more tense as Chioma has sworn to beat Toyin up.

The fourth episode of the season just aired and they were trying to iron things out. Things did not end well from the last season with Toyin physically attacking Chioma so they were trying to settle and put it behind them. However Toyin was not remorseful and that did not sit well with Chioma and it escalated into a big fight. Chioma has vowed to beat Toyin up, Toyin on the other hand looked undisturbed by the threats and she also said she will put Chioma in her place again.

Chioma was not having it all:

“How will you say you will beat me for having an opinion? After I beat you, my bodyguard will beat you. My mopol will beat you. My soldiers will arrest you,”.

The producers promised entertainment and they are coming through!

Real housewives of Lagos is still showing on show max

