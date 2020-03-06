Rapper, MI exits Chocolate City after 13 years

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga earlier today took to his Instagram page to announce his exit from Record Label, Chocolate city. He also used the opportunity to announce the birth of his own record label, ‘Incredible Music’.

According to him, he gave everything for that brand; blood, sweat, loyalty, but apparently his best wasn’t good enough.

Click below to watch the video:

In addition, he also announced TASCK, an arm that tackles Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Check out the announcement below:

MI Abaga joined Chocolate City back in 2007 and in 2015, he became the CEO. Under the label, he released nine projects – five albums, three mixtapes, and one playlist project.

His new album ‘Judah The EP’ is already the first project to be released under the new label.