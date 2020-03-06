COVID-19: China’s success story ‘example of the institutional strength of Socialism’

The ability of China to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus within its territory and across the globe has been described as a ‘vivid example of the institutional strength of Socialism with Chinese characteristics in pooling resources for major undertakings’ under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

This was part of a document titled: News Digest on China from the Press Office of the Embassy of China in Nigeria.

According to the document, the high organizational and governance measures put in place after the break-up of the virus led to the success story of China in curbing the looming disaster.

“China’s signature strength, efficiencies, and speed in the fight has been widely acclaimed and the institutional advantage of China’s governance is for all to see. Under the unified command, coordination and direction of the Party Central Committee, an inter-agency task force was set-up immediately after the outbreak; first-level public health emergency response was activated in 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities; and tens of thousands of medical supplies and daily necessities were rapidly delivered to Hubei from across the country”, the document disclosed.

It added that the COVID-19 outbreak had exposed lots of adequacies in China’s and global health governance system as well as the capacity to deal with such a challenge.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has laid bare inadequacies in global public health governance and highlighted the urgency to buttress the system. China is ready to work with the rest of the international community to address these challenges…this outbreak is a major test for China’s governance system and capacity and for the global governance system and capacity”, it revealed.

The document further said that China will “support the core role of the UN and WHO in responding to health emergencies and in improving the global public health governance system”.

Over 170 countries, 40 International Organizations show Solidarity

“Leaders of over 170 countries and the heads of more than 40 international organizations have sent messages of sympathy or issued a statement of support for China. They have also commended China for its effective and extra-ordinary response”, says the embassy.

It further reports that “the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, Association of South-East Asian Nations, African Union, Arab League, Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and the G77 have issued statements to specifically express confidence and in support of China”.

“We have been working closely with the World Health Organization. I have spoken to over 20 foreign ministers, including those of Japan, the ROK, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, Iran, and Malaysia. These diplomatic communications have forged a strong international consensus for the world to come together to address the outbreak”, the embassy said while quoting President Jinping.

In essence, the embassy called on the need for countries of the world to form a common front against certain challenges.

“The history of civilization is a history of fighting diseases. COVID-19 is yet another sobering reminder that in this age of globalization, the future of countries is closely linked and building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right way to go. China will take our joint response to the epidemic as an opportunity to call for greater international coordination and cooperation to jointly safeguard the planet, our only home and build a global village where we all have a stake in each other’s’ success”, the embassy stated.