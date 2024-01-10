Rapper ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged Shooting Of Ex Friend

Famous American rapper Rakim Athelaston Mayers, popularly known as ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to a two count felony charges ahead of his upcoming trial.

During his arraignment on Monday 8 January 2024, the 35 year old, pleaded not guilty to a two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Report says the charges stem from a November 2021 incident in which Rocky allegedly fired a semiautomatic handgun at former friend Terell Ephron popularly referred to as ASAP Relli.

For a pretrial conference, the actor and record producer is due back in court on March 6 2024.

Rocky also waived a formal reading of his rights during the arraignment.

After the arraignment, defense attorney Joe Tacopina told reporters Rocky, né Rakim Mayers, is “cool as a cucumber” ahead of trial.

Joe Tacopina also said Rocky, who shares two sons, RZA, 19 months, and Riot Rose, 5 months, with pop superstar Rihanna was eager to get the trial “over with so he can start enjoying his family.” The next hearing for the “Praise the Lord” rapper, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022, is scheduled for March 6 2024.

