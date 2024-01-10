MTN relies on Ericsson to expand its fintech business in Africa

MTN Group and Swedish technology company Ericsson have formed a strategic

alliance to expand MTN Group’s fintech operations in Africa.

By utilizing MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) service on the Ericsson Wallet Platform, the

the partnership aimed to increase financial inclusion from first-time consumers to high-end

enterprise applications with a focus on providing mobile banking services and financially

empowering millions of African citizens.

Senior MTN Group representatives visited Ericsson’s Group Headquarters in Kista, Sweden,

where the two companies discussed key strategic priorities and potential future cooperation.

During the meeting, the agreement was signed.

According to ITWeb, the Ericsson Wallet Platform processes 2.8 billion transactions through

financial institutions and communication service providers worldwide each month, including

approximately 400 million mobile wallets. These transactions have a total value of $40

billion.

According to the companies, the extension of their cooperation also includes developing the

Open API services platform and moving towards public cloud deployments, both of which will

contribute to the acceleration of financial innovation in Africa.

MTN stated that “By utilizing continuous integration/continuous deployment, it will enable an

automated software development and deployment workflow for the MTN Mobile Money

(MoMo) fintech platform across all of its African operations and will allow entrepreneurs to

create revenue-generating applications.”

MTN’s African clients would have access to a financial ecosystem built on mobile

connectivity with the full spectrum of services.

MTN will not only expedite its objective of augmenting financial inclusion for the unbanked

but also offer inventive financial services to cater to the rapidly evolving digital financial

requirements of both individuals and enterprises.

The parties state that the platform focuses heavily on financial technology, or fintech, with

particular attention paid to the expansion of merchant and e-commerce payments,

remittance services, which facilitates domestic and international money transfers between

family members, the advancement of bank tech, and insurtech, which offers insurance

services.

With 16 African countries home to over 63 million active MTN users utilizing its Mobile

Money platform in some capacity, MTN MoMo’s annual transaction value nearly tripled from

$76 billion in 2018 to $204 billion by 2022.

Serigne Dioum, Chief Fintech Officer at MTN Group, said: “Our Mobile Money platform is

empowering people economically throughout the continent, with 63.5 million active users. In

addition to aggressively promoting financial inclusion and economic development throughout

the continent, MTN Mobile Money offers a comprehensive range of mobile financial services

to all of its users, including loans, savings accounts, payments, and money transfers."

“Our partnership with Ericsson is a vital step in realizing our Ambition 2025 objective, which

is to build the biggest and most valuable platform business in Africa and generate shared

value for our clients.”

Head of Ericsson’s mobile financial services, Michael Wallis-Brown, continued, saying that

the company’s partnership with MTN is a global model of how mobile financial services can

empower individuals and companies in the financial domain. These examples include

enabling the unbanked to take charge of their finances for the first time, facilitating access to

financial services for women, encouraging digital inclusion, and providing high-end services

to more seasoned users.

“Mobile users of all financial backgrounds can be legitimately empowered by this concept,

which can be implemented in any market worldwide. “Our esteemed MTN collaboration

additionally bolsters Ericsson’s AfricaInMotion goal to advance a sustainable and

interconnected Africa,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...