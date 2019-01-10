PT’s Olawepo-Hashim launches presidential Campaign on Saturday

Presidential candidate of the People’s Trust (PT), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is set to formally launch his campaign for the presidential election on Saturday, January 12, in Abuja.

Ahead of the mega rally at which Olawepo-Hashim will unfold the thrust of his covenant with Nigerians, thousands of members of PT have begun to converge on Abuja to participate in the event.

The event, which holds at the Old Parade Ground in Garki Area 10, will mark Olawepo-Hashim’s final push in the homestretch to the scheduled February 16 presidential poll.

Preparatory to the event, presidential aspirants and candidates of other political parties who had earlier stepped down for the PT’s presidential candidate, are in Abuja to rally support of their supporters for him.