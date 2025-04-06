Ex-NIWA MD, Muoghalu emerges LP Candidate for Anambra 2025 Governorship

A former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Chief George Muoghalu on Saturday won the standard bearer ticket of the Labour Party, LP, to contest the 2025 Governorship Election in the state.

Muoghalu emerged the winner of the LP Governorship Primary Election held at Finotel Hotel in Awka.

During the peaceful exercise, party delegates filed out to cast their votes between Muoghalu and his co-contestant, John Nwosu.

The Chairman of the electoral committee and returning Officer for the primary election, Benedict Etanabene, revealed that 649 delegates participated in the exercise, out of which 60 delegates were accredited.

He also said a total of 592 valid votes were cast, while invalid votes were 5.

Announcing the results, Etanabene said George Muoghalu got a total of 573 votes while John Nwosu polled 19 votes.

“I hereby state that George Muoghalu from Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State, having satisfied the requirements of the law, the labour party constitution and the primary election guidelines, is declared winner and returned elected as the party’s candidate for the November 8, 2025 Governorship Election in Anambra State,” he said.

He noted that given the capacity of the Labour Party in the state, there is abundant evidence and statistics that will give the party victory in the November election.

He encouraged the party delegates that it is not enough that they have conducted the primary election but they should come out on November 8 and win the election.

In his acceptance speech, Muoghalu George Muoghalu thanked God for the success of the exercise and the electoral committee for a job well done and for providing a level playing field for all aspirants.

He also commended the leadership of the party and the delegates for placing their confidence in him.

Accepting the nomination, Muoghalu said his candidacy is for the party’s victory.

He called on members of the party to forge a common camp of the Labour Party without division, to be able to win the election.

“Our celebration time is limited before we have to go to work to sell the Labour Party agenda. We want to bring change and that change starts from tomorrow morning.

“We must go to work and get to the nooks and crannies of the state to sell the agenda of the party to turn around the fortunes of the state.

“We must first make a statement in the Anambra South Senatorial election that is coming up soon.

“With that, we will take all the senatorial seats in the state,” he said.

Muoghalu assured that his vision for the development of the state is people-centric, noting that there are a lot of things his administration will address in achieving the dream of the people.