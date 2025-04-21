Close Menu
    Protests Erupt in Jos Over Ongoing Killings by Suspected Fulani Militants

    By on News
    Protests Erupt in Jos Over Ongoing Killings by Suspected Fulani Militants
    Plateau map

    Protests broke out in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, on Monday morning following continued attacks and killings of local residents by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militants.

    The demonstration was led by Christian leaders, including the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Polycarp Lubo.

    It began at Fwavwei Junction, blocking the road, causing heavy traffic, and leaving many commuters stranded.

    This protest comes as violence has intensified in the region, with over 100 people reportedly killed in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas over the past two weeks.

    Details later

