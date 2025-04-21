Delta Gov’s Aide, Dies Mysteriously; Husband Arrested Over Alleged Poisoning

Mrs. Shimite Bello Love (née Nwakalo), Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Export, has died under suspicious circumstances, allegedly due to poisoning on Easter Sunday.

Known as “Madam Sabificate,” she reportedly foamed at the mouth before being rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, Asaba, where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, Pastor David Favour Love, has been arrested by police following allegations from family members who accuse him of isolating, controlling, and possibly hypnotizing her.

The late adviser was also the CEO of the Quintessential Group and a former Executive Secretary of the Delta State MSME Agency. Police investigations are ongoing.

