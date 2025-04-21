Close Menu
    Explosion in Maiduguri Prison Leaves Charles Okah in Critical Condition
    Charles Okah, high-profile inmate

    Charles Okah, a high-profile inmate at Maiduguri’s Maximum Security Custodial Centre, is in critical condition following a suspected bomb explosion in his cell late Sunday night, April 20. 

    The blast, believed to be an assassination attempt, left Okah unconscious with severe smoke inhalation and possible burns.

    He is currently receiving emergency treatment, with plans to move him to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

    Sources link the incident to a letter Okah allegedly wrote, exposing staged prison deaths and corruption. Security footage may have captured the perpetrator. Authorities have yet to release an official statement as investigations continue.

