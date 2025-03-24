Primary School Teachers in FCT to Resume Strike Over Unpaid Minimum Wage

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has instructed primary school teachers employed by the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the six area councils to restart their strike starting Monday, March 24, 2025.

This decision comes after the council chairmen failed to implement the promised N70,000 minimum wage in the February 2025 salaries.

During a press briefing on Sunday following an emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting at the Teachers’ House in Gwagwalada, FCT NUT Chairman Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Shafas expressed frustration over the council chairmen’s refusal to honor their agreement with the union.

Shafas explained that the union had called off its strike on February 21, 2025, after receiving assurances that the new minimum wage would be included in the February salaries.

However, the February salaries were paid without the promised increase, which the union described as “disappointing, disheartening, and lacking empathy for the struggles of primary school teachers.”

After thorough discussions, the SWEC has directed all primary school teachers in the six area councils to resume their suspended strike starting March 24, 2025, until their demands are met. These demands include Immediate payment of the difference between the old and new minimum wage for February salaries.

Payment of March salaries reflecting the new minimum wage, Payment of six months’ arrears for the minimum wage as agreed.

Implementation of a 40% peculiar allowance, 25% and 35% salary increases, and the N35,000 wage award, among other benefits.

Shafas urged all union members to adhere to the strike directive and await further updates. Attempts to contact the Chairman of Kwali Area Council and FCT ALGON Chairman, Danladi Chiya, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages by the time of this report.