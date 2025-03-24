Team New Nigeria (TNN) Seeks Registration as a Political Party, Promises a Fresh Start for Nigeria

A political group, Team New Nigeria (TNN), has announced its intention to register as a political party, positioning itself as an alternative to the current political landscape.

The group’s president, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, made the announcement in Abuja, outlining TNN’s vision for a better and more progressive Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists and stakeholders, Farakwai expressed deep concern about the country’s worsening economic and democratic situation. He compared Nigeria’s current state to the message in Percy Bysshe Shelley’s poem Ozymandias, which describes a once-great ruler who is ultimately left with nothing but ruins.

He argued that Nigeria is facing a similar fate, with government policies worsening the hardship of citizens rather than improving their lives.

TNN has grown into a nationwide movement, establishing structures in all 774 local government areas, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The group claims to have over 43 million members and has been actively expanding its reach, recently approving more membership materials for states like Rivers, Bauchi, Benue, Lagos, and Kano.

Farakwai described Nigeria’s current economic crisis as the worst in its history. He criticized the rising cost of living, hyperinflation, and increased taxation, which, he said, have further burdened ordinary citizens.

He blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government for prioritizing self-serving projects instead of addressing the people’s needs. According to him, the government has driven the country deeper into debt without offering real solutions to economic challenges.

The youth, he noted, have been particularly affected, with unemployment reaching record highs. He warned that Nigeria risks losing an entire generation of educated but jobless citizens, many of whom are either leaving the country in search of better opportunities or struggling in poverty.

Beyond economic struggles, Farakwai condemned what he called a decline in democracy and civil freedoms. He accused the current administration of silencing opposition voices, politicizing institutions, and turning governance into a dictatorship under the guise of democracy.

This, he said, has widened the gap between leaders and citizens, leading to growing distrust and frustration among Nigerians.

Farakwai stated that Team New Nigeria was created to address these issues and provide Nigerians with a real alternative. He emphasized that TNN does not simply aim to win power but to introduce a new style of governance based on democracy, justice, and inclusivity.

To formalize its transformation into a political party, TNN has developed a constitution, manifesto, and party symbols, which were unveiled in Kano on March 1, 2025. The movement’s motto is “Unite and Rebuild the Nation,” and its slogan is “Greater Nigeria.”

The group has also set up committees led by experts to handle key areas such as legal compliance, political strategy, mobilization, and financial planning.

Farakwai confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has acknowledged TNN’s application for registration as a political party, calling it a major step in Nigeria’s political evolution.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of INEC’s ongoing voter registration exercise, emphasizing that their participation would shape the country’s future.

As part of its next steps, TNN will hold a National Conference on April 5, 2025, in Abuja, where it will officially present its manifesto and constitution. The event will bring together leaders from across Nigeria, including TNN’s local government and state chairmen, as well as its national executive members.

Farakwai called on Nigerians to reject corruption and incompetence and embrace a new vision for governance. He assured citizens that Team New Nigeria would not be just another political party but a movement dedicated to restoring hope, justice, and prosperity to the nation.