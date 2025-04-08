Bwala Blasts Ndume Over “Attack Dogs” Comment

Presidential spokesperson Daniel Bwala has blasted Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, for claiming that President Bola Tinubu has “attack dogs” who ignore facts and launch personal attacks.

Ndume made the statement during an interview on Arise TV, where he expressed concerns about the President’s appointments, saying they lacked fairness and federal character. He warned that after his interview, “attack dogs or Maga dogs” would likely target him for speaking out.

In response, Bwala called Ndume a frustrated politician and said it was wrong for him to repeatedly refer to government spokespersons as attack dogs without any pushback from the TV host.

Bwala posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “It’s amusing how a frustrated politician can appear on TV and call government spokesmen ‘attack dogs’ over seven times without being corrected. He spread false information without being fact-checked.

“But when a government spokesperson tries to respond, they’re interrupted before they can even complete a sentence, like a broken cassette from the 1980s. It’s sad.”