Amnesty International Raises Concern Over Deadly Attacks in Northern Nigeria

Amnesty International has expressed grave concern about a rise in deadly attacks across parts of northern Nigeria.

In a statement released on Monday, the human rights group reported that at least 71 people were killed and more than 50 others were kidnapped by armed groups in just one week.

According to the report, 52 people were killed in Plateau State, 13 in Kebbi, and six in Katsina. In addition, over 50 people were abducted in separate attacks in Katsina State.

“The violence is increasing rapidly in rural areas, and hundreds of people are being displaced,” Amnesty International said.

The organization warned that the continued attacks are creating a growing humanitarian crisis. Entire communities are being forced to flee, and many people have lost their homes and sources of income.

Amnesty International also blasts the Nigerian government’s response, saying that despite claims of deploying troops and launching military operations, the attacks have not stopped and those responsible have not been brought to justice.

“In Benue and Plateau states, residents live in fear, always preparing for the next attack. The constant violence is making life unbearable for many villagers,” the statement read.

The group called for immediate and effective action to stop the violence, ensure justice and accountability, and provide support for those affected.

“These attacks must stop now. People have lost their homes and livelihoods, and without urgent help, the situation could turn into a full-blown humanitarian disaster,” Amnesty International added.