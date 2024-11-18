President Tinubu Lands In Brazil For G20 Summit On SDG Challenges

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Rio de Janeiro late Sunday night to attend the G20’s 19th Heads of State and Government Summit.

Ambassador Breno Costa of the Ministry of External Relations was among the Brazilian officials who received Tinubu, accompanied by a high-level team of ministers.

“Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet” is the theme of the November 18-19 summit, which Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hosts.

Discussions will focus on the economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable development, in addition to urgent geopolitical issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict and rising tensions between the US and China.

The delegation led by Tinubu represents a wide range of Nigeria’s strategic objectives. Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture, and Creativity Hannatu Musawa, and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar accompany him: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture, and Amb. Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, is among the others.

On the summit’s margins, Tinubu is anticipated to hold bilateral meetings as part of his agenda to advance Nigeria’s international collaborations and socioeconomic reforms.

What To Note

The G20, which consists of 19 member countries and the European Union, represents the world’s biggest economies, including those of Argentina, China, the United States, and South Africa.

The African Union also takes part as an invited delegate, demonstrating its increasing clout in debates about global governance.

President Lula da Silva, leading the G20 for the first time, has stressed the importance of tackling global injustice, poverty, and hunger.

His plan aligns with Brazil’s leadership initiative to alleviate severe poverty by 2030, which strongly emphasizes food security. Lula has been president since December 2023; his term ends on November 30.

The accords reached during Brazil’s year-long leadership will be adopted at the summit’s conclusion. These accords will demonstrate the G20’s united determination to address global issues such as governance reform, rising global temperatures, and the principles of the digital economy.

President Tinubu’s attendance at the UN demonstrates Nigeria’s dedication to using multilateral platforms to address global issues and advance sustainable development.

His involvement also shows that Nigeria wants to use the G20’s clout to further its domestic economic goals and international reputation.

When President Lula formally invited Tinubu earlier this year, Brazilian Ambassador Carlos Areias emphasized Brazil’s support for strong international initiatives to fight food hunger and promote just development.

Tinubu’s attendance at the summit is thought to be evidence of how African countries are increasingly influencing international economic policies.

