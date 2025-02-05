President Tinubu Heads to France and Ethiopia for Meetings

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has traveled to Paris, France, for a private visit, according to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

During his stay in France, President Tinubu is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Afterward, the president will proceed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the African Union Summit. He will join other African leaders for the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12 to 16, 2025.

President Tinubu is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the summit.

