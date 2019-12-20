President Buhari Mourns Senator Uwajumogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness and shock over the passing of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District.

Commiserating with the family of the late distinguished senator, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and the government and people of Imo State on the tragic transition, the President prays for divine comfort for all who mourn.

President Buhari avers that as a politician and community leader, Sen. Uwajumogu dedicated his life to service, which eminently earned him the trust of the people of Okigwe zone in Imo State, who elected him to represent them first, in the State House of Assembly, where he served as Speaker, and later, in the Senate.

The President notes that from the torrent of tributes that have greeted his unfortunate demise, it is clear that Sen. Uwajumogu served his constituency and fatherland well.

He prays God to grant rest to the soul of the senator.