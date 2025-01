Private Mohammed Idris, a medical personnel member of the Nigerian Army, collapsed in detention at the Annex facility in Maiduguri due to health complications.

Idris, detained for months without charges, had reportedly exposed Corporal Agbo for allegedly allowing a Boko Haram member to use his phone to contact associates.

Despite raising the alarm, Idris has faced prolonged detention while Agbo’s actions remain under scrutiny.

Details later

