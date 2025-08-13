spot_img
Position Your Intellectual Property Where It’ll Be Valued’ – Creatives Share Views On AI-assisted Work

InterviewsTechnology
— By: Esther Salami

Position Your Intellectual Property where it'll be Valued' - Creatives share views on AI-assisted Work
A recent newsletter by prominent AI Ethics writer Felicity Wild, dated August 10th, has raised a question that is stirring debate among creatives.

The question goes thus, “What are we selling when AI does the work [and] How do you price fairly for creative work with AI-accelerated production while avoiding an industry race to the bottom?”

Two creatives who read the piece shared their thoughts with The News Chronicle.

One described AI as “a regenerative tool” but noted that it “needs monitoring.” The creative said:

“Conspirational of its becoming revolution after Covid-19, after decades of research. It’s common knowledge that the computer is a war tool, and so I wonder what AI can be.”

In response to a point about AI replacing certain jobs and collecting personal data from users worldwide, the creative added:

“The government has more data about the people than every AI, except perhaps ‘pathological’ information shared on purpose of therapy or advice, or other complex purposes humans are never giving up on creating. As for me, human intelligence is worth best in an offline environment, and it’s beginning to become impossible or limited.”

When asked why offline intelligence is becoming limited, the creative explained:

“Technology advances itself, I used regenerative earlier. The internet age is advancing with… AI, and humans feel it’s a threat surprisingly.”

“In this tech age, it’s difficult not to be around your mobile phone, and practically impossible to bank, courier, take courses, calls, etc. This dependency is man’s limitation in his present ordeal. You can ask it to discuss or argue why it’s wrong to use AI in research and it will give you candid prolific responses. You need a phone and connection, and in search for ease of information and everything, invented AI.”

The second creative approached the topic from a practical angle, noting that AI still requires human input:

“Well, even using AI tools requires some creative. However, for any creative piece to carry its unique authenticity, the creative will need to review and retouch whatever AI may have generated.”

The question of AI is increasingly becoming a hot topic among creatives and professionals.

But as the second creative put it, “AI will never be able to interpret [our] thoughts and ideas irrespective of how well I articulate the prompts. This is why creatives will continue to be relevant but will also need to position their intellectual property where they’ll be valued.”

Ojulari: True, True, Na Only Face We Fit See…
How Workplace Structures Discriminate Against Persons with Disabilities
Esther Salami
Esther Salami

