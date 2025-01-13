Portuguese Right-Back Alberto Costa Joins Juventus 

In a significant development, Juventus is edging closer to securing the services of Portuguese right-back Alberto Costa.

According to sources, the Italian giants have submitted a formal bid of €15 million to Vitória SC, Costa’s current club.

This move puts Juventus ahead of other interested parties, including Sporting and Brighton, in the pursuit of the talented defender.

As reported exclusively last week, Juventus has been working diligently to bring Costa to Turin. The club’s efforts have paid off, with a verbal agreement now in place between Costa and Juventus regarding the terms of his contract. This breakthrough paves the way for the transfer to be finalized in the coming days.

A meeting is scheduled to take place today, with Juventus officials aiming to iron out the remaining details and complete the deal. The Italian club is keen to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible, allowing Costa to join his new teammates and begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Permutations have it that the acquisition of Alberto Costa would be a significant coup for Juventus, bolstering their defensive options and providing competition for the right-back spot. With the transfer edging closer to completion, Juventus fans will be eagerly anticipating the official announcement of Costa’s arrival.

The Portuguese defender is expected to play a key role in the club’s pursuit of success in the upcoming season, and his arrival will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

